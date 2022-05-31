Pros And Cons Of Working In The Technology Industry

A reactive approach has been practiced in cybersecurity for years and is regarded as a traditional one. It means that only after a vulnerability has been exploited or a security breach took place, an analyst is able to recognize evidence of an ongoing attack and, hence, take measures to alleviate its negative impact. However, waiting for the adversaries to break into your system is not the safest way to go, that's why cybersecurity experts have come up with a new approach - proactive cyber defense.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO