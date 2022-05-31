Pros And Cons Of Working In The Technology Industry

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Broadata Communications, a design and development house for the transmission of digital multimedia solutions over fiber, has chosen to integrate Semtech’s GS12170 SDI/HDMI bridge ASIC solution that is uniquely designed to convert between SDI and HDMI 2.0 interface standards, into its new Quad/12G SDI wall plate. When the GS12170 chip is paired with any of Semtech’s BlueRiver® devices, it can enable SDI over IP networks. Inclusion of Semtech’s SDI/HDMI bridge chip also further enables low-power, seamlessly connected, uncompressed 4K video, multi-channel audio, and large amounts of metadata to cross the barrier between HDMI and SDI without requiring an expensive FPGA. Semtech’s ASIC is essential to enable the Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE™) network-based applications.
