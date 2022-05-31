Baby Storytime

Slade Thompson, who was 5 at the time, hadn’t had the best year. He had gone to the UPMC Susquehanna hospital in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for his second surgery. His most recent visit was to have his tonsils removed. Layla, Slade’s mother, sat nervously in the waiting room as her...
"Are you even listening to me?" It's a question that discouraged parents often throw at their distracted teenagers, and the truthful answer is probably, "No." It's hard to really blame them. New research on adolescent brains suggests the reaction we have to certain voices naturally shifts with time, making our mother's voice feel less valuable.
Research indicates that about 25 percent of American adults are living with an active family estrangement. These painful relationships are rarely discussed openly because cultural norms and expectations make estrangement especially stigmatizing. In addition to abuse, toxicity, and bad parenting, mental illness and substance abuse are major contributors to estrangement.
In a new study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, researchers found that the children of mindful mothers who were more involved with their child’s online learning tended to have higher pre-academic ability and engage in less internalizing and externalizing behaviors. The findings offer some preliminary evidence that maternal mindfulness can play an important role in children’s education and development.
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. We polled experts on their favorite books for managing anxiety, from the classics to more unorthodox approaches. Here’s what they said.
Comments / 0