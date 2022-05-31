ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson, TX

Baby Storytime

burlesontx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting June 7, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. Join...

www.burlesontx.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

New Study Reveals The Reason Teens Seem to Tune Out Their Mom's Voice

"Are you even listening to me?" It's a question that discouraged parents often throw at their distracted teenagers, and the truthful answer is probably, "No." It's hard to really blame them. New research on adolescent brains suggests the reaction we have to certain voices naturally shifts with time, making our mother's voice feel less valuable.
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

Mourning the Living: Mental Illness and Family Estrangement

Research indicates that about 25 percent of American adults are living with an active family estrangement. These painful relationships are rarely discussed openly because cultural norms and expectations make estrangement especially stigmatizing. In addition to abuse, toxicity, and bad parenting, mental illness and substance abuse are major contributors to estrangement.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Burleson, TX
PsyPost

Children have higher pre-academic skills when their mothers have greater mindfulness and are more involved in learning

In a new study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, researchers found that the children of mindful mothers who were more involved with their child’s online learning tended to have higher pre-academic ability and engage in less internalizing and externalizing behaviors. The findings offer some preliminary evidence that maternal mindfulness can play an important role in children’s education and development.
RELATIONSHIPS
Psych Centra

The Best Books About Anxiety of 2022

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. We polled experts on their favorite books for managing anxiety, from the classics to more unorthodox approaches. Here’s what they said.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy