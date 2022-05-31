WATCH: 'Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy' - Lvl 97

SIREN, WI -- After 32 years in Law Enforcement, Siren Police Chief Chris Sybers is set to retire, according to a statement submitted by Chief Sybers to DrydenWire.com today. I would like to start off by saying Thank you for the opportunity to serve the Village of Siren and surrounding communities. Some people may think that it is an easy job to do in a small community, however, that is not the case. Because when you live and work in a small town you get to know everyone. Parents, kids, grandparents, you get to know whole families.

SIREN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO