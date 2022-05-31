ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

WATCH: 'Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy' - Lvl 97

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald were live this moring for their latest episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy!" This week, the boys...

The Shell Lake Laker Weekly News! - Jun. 3, 2022

SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this week’s Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile or tablet, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
SHELL LAKE, WI
Multi-Enterprise Pasture Walk – Luck, Saturday, June 11, 10 AM

POLK COUNTY -- The NW Wisconsin Graziers Network invite you to a multi-enterprise pasture walk hosted by Anathoth Community Farm near Luck in Polk County on Saturday, June 11 from 10:00AM-12Noon. Kicking off our new season of pasture walks this educational event will emphasize direct marketing, multi-species, regenerative agriculture and watershed protection.
POLK COUNTY, WI
Governor Evers Approves WIS 70 Resurfacing Project In Sawyer County

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $4.53 million contract with prime contractor Monarch Paving Co. of Amery for a resurfacing project on WIS 70 from County W in Winter to County GG in the unincorporated community of Loretta in Sawyer County. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, June 6.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
Forgery, Theft Charges Filed Against Rice Lake Man

BARRON COUNTY -- Charges of forgery and felony theft have been filed against Larry Titel, of Rice Lake, WI. In April 2022, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received information that Titel had allegedly forged signatures on over two dozen checks, writing the checks out to himself. Titel had started...
RICE LAKE, WI
Siren Police Chief Chris Sybers Announces Retirement

SIREN, WI -- After 32 years in Law Enforcement, Siren Police Chief Chris Sybers is set to retire, according to a statement submitted by Chief Sybers to DrydenWire.com today. I would like to start off by saying Thank you for the opportunity to serve the Village of Siren and surrounding communities. Some people may think that it is an easy job to do in a small community, however, that is not the case. Because when you live and work in a small town you get to know everyone. Parents, kids, grandparents, you get to know whole families.
SIREN, WI
Northwest WI Regional Construction Update - Jun. 3, 2022

This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: County P in Almena to North Wye Street in Barron. Schedule: April 25 to late July. Cost: $5.39 million. Description: Removing a portion of the...
BARRON COUNTY, WI

