Injured puppy 'Dumbo' stolen from CNY SPCA, DeWitt police on the lookout for suspect

By CNY Central
13 WHAM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEWITT, N.Y. — DeWitt police are looking for a man accused of stealing an 8-10 week old injured pitbull puppy from the Central New York SPCA last week. Police Chief Chase Bilodeau sent out a...

13wham.com

13 WHAM

Missing woman from Chili found safe

Monroe County, N.Y. — UPDATE: The Sheriff's Office reports Ms. Harris has been found and is in good health. Monroe County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for an elderly woman with dementia. Julia Harris, 78, was last seen leaving Newport Drive in Chili at noon on Tuesday, May 31,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man charged with petit larceny in Lee, Troopers say

LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with a larceny accusation stemming from last winter, police say. It was right around 8:00 p.m. Monday when the New York State Police in Lee arrested Nicholas R. Tennant, 25, of Lee Center, NY. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Spca#Cny#Puppies#Cny Spca
Hudson Valley Post

Albany County Man Found Dead on New York State Thruway

A New York man was found dead on the Thruway about 12 hours after he drove the wrong way on I-87 and crashed into a tractor-trailer. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at about 11:16 p.m., New York State Police from Troop G responded to a report of a property damage crash on the New York State Thruway.
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Sheriff’s Deputy, Aged 81, Accused of Raping Woman on Duty

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was arrested Tuesday on several charges, including rape while on duty. Jerry Glover, 81, is accused of raping a woman sometime in May, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation did not specify the date of the sexual assault. The LaFayette Police Department asked the bureau to help with the investigation on May 11 after the department learned of the rape allegation. The Walker County Sheriff’s Department, where Glover has worked on and off since the 1980s, fired Glover on Friday and arrested him four days later. Glover’s job duties included providing courtroom security for the county’s courts and serving civil process, Sheriff Steve Wilson said.
GEORGIA STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

How to Get a Bat Out of the House, NY

If you have lived in the Hudson Valley most of your life chances are at one time or another you have needed to remove a bat from your house. The first time I ever encounter a bat in an indoor space I will admit it freaked me out but fortunately, I was with a person who knew what to do.
PETS
13 WHAM

Lawmakers pass 'Bianca's Law'; criminalizes sharing personal images of crime victims

Albany, NY — The New York State Assembly and the Senate passed a law that criminalizes sharing personal images of crime victims. The law awaits Governor Hochul's signature. The law is passed nearly three years after 17-year-old Bianca Devins of Utica was stabbed to death. She was murdered by Brandon Clark while attending a concert with him. Clark then took photographs of her deceased body and posted them online. The images then circulated on social media. They were also sent directly to members of Devins’ family. Brandon Clark was sentenced to 25 years to life for her murder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FireRescue1

N.Y. fire district got 9 fines totaling nearly $179,000 after it stopped operating

MARBLETOWN, N.Y. — Vly-Atwood Fire District officials received nine state Department of Labor fines approaching $178,977 after the district stopped operations. Commissioner John Cirone made the observation during a phone interview Tuesday, saying that state officials don't seem to realize that nine violation notices issued over a three-month period beginning April 2021 were given to a district that had already discontinued responding to calls.
KINGSTON, NY
WIBX 950

Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields

Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season. From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Who Has Some Of The Top Hot Dogs In Upstate New York?

What's up dog? We mustard you a question: Do you like hot dogs? Where can you buy the top hot dogs in Upstate New York?. Let us be frank, hot dogs are a great summertime food. Sometimes you find yourself in a pickle when you don't want to fire up your own grill. That's the wurst when you want a hot dog, but don't know where to go.
RESTAURANTS
13 WHAM

Bridge work in Pittsford will impede traffic

Pittsford, N.Y. — Drivers and pedestrians in Pittsford take heed: work on the State Route 96 bridge over the Erie Canal will affect traffic for the next 12 weeks. The bridge will close beginning Wednesday, June 1. The New York State Department of Transportation has posted the following detours:
WIBX 950

Longest Zipline in the Country, With Speeds Over 55 MPH, Short Drive From CNY

The longest zip line in the country, flying through the forest at 55 MPH, is only a few hours from Central New York. The Catamount Zip Tour is made up of three separate zip lines. The first is a training zip. The second zip is one of the longer zip lines in New York and New England. The final zip, called the Catamonster, is the biggest zipline in North America and the 7th longest in the world. The two-minute zipline is hundreds of feet in the air, over 5,500 feet long, and sails across miles of views from the Catskills to Mt. Greylock at 55 MPH.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories Q&A: Old Will and Baumer candle factory

(WSYR-TV) — Today’s question takes us to an historic site in the Town of Salina.   Is there an update on the old Will and Baumer candle factory?  NewsChannel 9 found out there’s a multi-million-dollar plan to preserve the history and give it new life. The old factory located at 100 Buckley Road near Old Liverpool […]

