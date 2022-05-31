Injured puppy 'Dumbo' stolen from CNY SPCA, DeWitt police on the lookout for suspect

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was arrested Tuesday on several charges, including rape while on duty. Jerry Glover, 81, is accused of raping a woman sometime in May, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation did not specify the date of the sexual assault. The LaFayette Police Department asked the bureau to help with the investigation on May 11 after the department learned of the rape allegation. The Walker County Sheriff’s Department, where Glover has worked on and off since the 1980s, fired Glover on Friday and arrested him four days later. Glover’s job duties included providing courtroom security for the county’s courts and serving civil process, Sheriff Steve Wilson said.

