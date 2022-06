Leslie is almost 7 years old. Her owner, Jim Spencer, rescued her from a wooded area in his backyard. One of the many things that makes this cat special is her name, as she was named in honor of Leslie West of the band Mountain, famous for the song ‘Mississippi Queen.’ West had wild hair back in the day, and so does Leslie, so it was a perfect fit! All of Spencer’s cats have been named after rock-and-roll stars. Leslie lives in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO