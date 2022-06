Do you know what is incredibly underrated? Access to an academic adviser. They had all the answers we ever needed! Not sure what major to choose? Meet with your adviser. Have no idea what classes you’re supposed to be taking next semester? Email your adviser. Panicking because you’re not sure if you will graduate on time? Give your adviser a call. Mine single-handedly got me through college, so when I graduated and realized I no longer had access to someone who could tell me my plan for the next few years and how to job hunt, I stared at myself in the mirror and thought, “Well, it’s up to you now, pal.” Yikes.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO