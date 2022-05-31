ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

Hermiston 8 Cinema to Host Free Movies for Kids June Through August

By Northeast Oregon Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHermiston 8 Cinema will host free movies for kids June through...

Yakima Herald Republic

Hopi dance group performing in Yakima

A dance group from the Hopi Tribe of Arizona will perform Friday and Saturday. Members of the Honanie Family dance group will perform at noon, Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spiel-yi Loop, Toppenish. They will also perform 1-3 p.m., Saturday, at the Yakima Valley...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Summer concerts: Yakima Valley music calendar loaded

Summers in Yakima can be brutally hot, but the warm weather can’t keep us from putting on our dancing shoes and mingling with Valley residents and out-of-town visitors. With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the Yakima summer music calendar is full of local, regional and countrywide performers. So fill your water...
YAKIMA, WA
Kirkpatrick Novel Selected for One Book, One Path Community Read

The Hermiston Public Library is beginning its One Book, One Path Community Read for the book “The Healing of Natalie Curtis” in the month of June, culminating with a visit by author Jane Kirkpatrick on July 14. Beginning today, patrons of the Hermiston Public Library are encouraged to...
HERMISTON, OR
107.3 KFFM

Hundreds Gather For The Legends Casino Hotel Pow Wow

Well, hundreds of people. Maybe even a thousand. Traveled far and near. For the return of the Legends Casino Pow Wow. That took place from May 27th to the 29th. From tribes across the Northwest. Even across the country. This was the first pow wow to return to the Yakama...
TOPPENISH, WA
102.7 KORD

Worlds Best “She Shed” is in Prosser

Man Caves and She Sheds, from neon beer signs, pool tables, and wine racks, to wicker furniture, I have seen nearly everything that makes up a great spouse hide-away. Men started this trend many moons ago. Somewhere, someone decided they needed a room designated for boys only (no wives allowed), then filled these rooms with stupid boy stuff and called it a "man cave"! It didn't take long before women decided they deserved a man cave too, but couldn't call it a man cave, so this is where the term "she shed" originated.
PROSSER, WA
Annie Voytko Passes Away at 89

Annie W. Voytko passed peacefully in her sleep on May 22, 2022 in Portland at the age of 89. She was born on July 8, 1932 to Russell and Mary Terichow in Arrowwood, Alberta, Canada. She was the first in the family to graduate high school in Vancouver, B.C., Canada....
PORTLAND, OR
Ruth Fox Passes Away at 85

Ruth Fox of Hermiston passed away on May 28, 2022 in Hermiston at the age of 85. She was born in Mexico on Jan. 23, 1937. Ruth grew up and attended schools in Stockton, Calif. She traveled extensively throughout her childhood as her father worked as a missionary, and his work took the family on many adventures to Mexico, Cuba and the United States.
HERMISTON, OR
Sheep killed by Ukiah Wolf Pack

SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed that two sheep were killed by wolves in the Coyote Canyon area of Umatilla County. The carcasses were found on Monday morning and an investigation was carried out on Tuesday. ODFW reports that a shepherd found a dead...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Pendleton's residents could feel shaking during rock blasts

PENDLETON, Ore. - People in Pendleton and the surrounding areas could feel a shake on Wednesday and the week of June 6. The City of Pendleton one test blast conducted on Thursday, May 25, was successful and shaking the blast area. The second test blast is scheduled between noon and...
PENDLETON, OR
Boardman Offering Low-Cost Rabies Vaccination Clinic on June 11

The city of Boardman will hold a low-cost rabies vaccination event on Saturday, June 11. The event goes from 8 a.m. to noon at the Boardman City Park. The cost of the rabies vaccination is $25 per pet. Along with the vaccinations, the city will offer free dog licensing. All dog owners who reside in the city limits of Boardman are required to have their dog licensed for identification purposes.
BOARDMAN, OR
Mabel Bischke Passes Away at 96

Mabel Ruth Walker Bischke of Hermiston passed away on May 26, 2022 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston at the age of 96. She was born on Feb. 4, 1926 in Wallowa to Frank and Winnie Walker. Mabel married Reinhold Bischke on March 2, 1943. She was a homemaker...
HERMISTON, OR
Esteban Rodarte Passes Away at 36

Esteban Rodarte of Umatilla passed away in Umatilla on May 30, 2022 at the age of 36. He was born on June 17, 1985 in Hermiston to Jose and Micaela Montes Rodarte. Esteban grew up in Hermiston, where he attended school and graduated from Hermiston High School in the class of 2003. He worked at the Walmart Distribution Center in Hermiston for 10 years. He then owned and operated the Grow Bright store in Hermiston for six years. He had been working as a material handler for the electrical union #112 for the past five months.
HERMISTON, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Moment of blessing planned Tuesday in Yakima for mass shooting victims

The Yakima Association of Faith Communities will hold a special moment of blessing for the victims of the recent mass shootings in New York and Texas. The moment of blessing will take place at Millennium Plaza in Yakima at noon on Tuesday, according to a press release. The event will...
YAKIMA, WA

