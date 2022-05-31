Hermiston 8 Cinema to Host Free Movies for Kids June Through August

Man Caves and She Sheds, from neon beer signs, pool tables, and wine racks, to wicker furniture, I have seen nearly everything that makes up a great spouse hide-away. Men started this trend many moons ago. Somewhere, someone decided they needed a room designated for boys only (no wives allowed), then filled these rooms with stupid boy stuff and called it a "man cave"! It didn't take long before women decided they deserved a man cave too, but couldn't call it a man cave, so this is where the term "she shed" originated.
