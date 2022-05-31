Hermiston 8 Cinema to Host Free Movies for Kids June Through August

Esteban Rodarte of Umatilla passed away in Umatilla on May 30, 2022 at the age of 36. He was born on June 17, 1985 in Hermiston to Jose and Micaela Montes Rodarte. Esteban grew up in Hermiston, where he attended school and graduated from Hermiston High School in the class of 2003. He worked at the Walmart Distribution Center in Hermiston for 10 years. He then owned and operated the Grow Bright store in Hermiston for six years. He had been working as a material handler for the electrical union #112 for the past five months.

