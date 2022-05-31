A bloodless victory in Eastern Washington

This is the third story in Broken Promises, an investigative series about Impact Public Schools, the largest charter school chain in Washington state. In 2012, after three previous failed attempts and an $11 million campaign, Washington voters narrowly approved charter schools. The promise was that these publicly-funded, privately-run K-12 schools would offer innovative options for students who may struggle in traditional public schools, including some students of color, children with disabilities, and students learning English.
