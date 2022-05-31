ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bloodless victory in Eastern Washington

By Paul Queary
washingtonstatewire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you think of politics as a kind of permanent war without actual bloodshed, then the most famous line from Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War” — “Every battle is won or lost before it is ever fought”...

The Center Square

Dead wolves spark debate over Washington state management

(The Center Square) – The deaths of four wolves in northern Stevens County have added a new twist to the controversy over state management of the apex predators. The Kettle Range Conservation Group and others claim the dead wolves were deliberately poisoned, although the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has provided no evidence to support that claim.
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Inslee rescinds two COVID-19 proclamations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee rescinded two emergency orders related to COVID-19 on June 1, saying they are no longer necessary. Proclamation 20-56 addressed restrictions on tribes’ money use. Washington state codes had restrictions on how tribes could spend fuel tax refund money, which the proclamation waived. It said that tribes reported these restrictions were making it more difficult to respond to the pandemic, motivating Inslee to issue the proclamation.
worldanimalnews.com

$30,000 Reward Offered For Information Leading To The Conviction Of Those Responsible For The Deaths Of Four Wolves In Washington

Conservation and animal protection groups announced a combined $30,000 reward last Friday for information leading to a conviction in the illegal killing of four wolves in northeastern Washington earlier this year. Deputies from the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office discovered four dead wolves on February 18th, while on snowmobile patrol. An...
KUOW

'Where is the accountability?' for WA's largest charter school chain, ask parents and staff

This is the third story in Broken Promises, an investigative series about Impact Public Schools, the largest charter school chain in Washington state. In 2012, after three previous failed attempts and an $11 million campaign, Washington voters narrowly approved charter schools. The promise was that these publicly-funded, privately-run K-12 schools would offer innovative options for students who may struggle in traditional public schools, including some students of color, children with disabilities, and students learning English.
AccuWeather

Seattle could pick up nearly a month's worth of rain in 3 days

The Pacific Northwest usually experiences somewhat of a break from frequent precipitation late in the spring and through much of the summer, but AccuWeather meteorologists say it will be anything but dry this weekend in that part of the nation. Seattle could pick up close to a month's worth of rain over the weekend. The same could happen in Portland, Oregon, too.
Idaho State Journal

Cougar mauls 9-year-old at church camp in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — A cougar attacked a 9-year-old girl who was playing hide-and-seek at a church camp in Washington state, seriously wounding her and sending her friends running in fear. Lily A. Kryzhanivskyy and two other children were playing in the woods Saturday at the camp near the small town of Fruitland, northwest of Spokane. Lily jumped out to surprise her friends when the cougar attacked, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said. ...
Big Country News

Minimum Age Requirement to Take Online-Only Hunter Education Course in Washington to Change to 18+

OLYMPIA - Beginning June 1, 2022, the minimum age requirement to take the all-online hunter education course in Washington state will increase to 18. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife implemented an all-online hunter education course for students nine years of age and up. The online only option will now only be available for those 18 years of age and up.
