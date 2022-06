As if the situation surrounding the Arizona Coyotes' home arena needed more ammunition for people to poke fun at it. A Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff game held in Quebec City Wednesday night drew an attendance of 14,563. That's around three times the spectators that the Coyotes will be able to get per game in 2022-23 while playing at the Arizona State University's Sun Devils arena. People were, of course, quick to jump on that fact.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO