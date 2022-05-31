ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

From Horse Armor to Play-to-Earn: Charting Crypto's Web3 Gaming Wager

By Alex Vuocolo
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXdrP_0fvx6iPb00

For venture capitalist William Quigley, the future of the economy is digital items.

"The majority of the world's wealth will be non-physical in 10 years," he said. "And the way that wealth will be protected, transferred, authenticated, borrowed, lent, and monetized will be through NFTs [non-fungible tokens]."

This may sound implausible at a time when physical stuff like gasoline, baby formula, and semiconductors are more consequential than ever to the health of the economy, but Quigley isn't alone in thinking that the digital economy is still ascendent.

Mark Zuckerberg last year announced that Meta, formerly known as Facebook, was going all-in on monetizing virtual reality (now called the metaverse). Brands like Heineken and Miller Lite opened virtual bars on popular metaverse platforms, and Nike released a set of virtual sneakers called "Cryptokicks," one of which sold for $130,000. JPMorgan, meanwhile, predicted the metaverse will soon become a $1 trillion market.

All of this hype has inspired much debate around the value of digital goods, but one industry has been dealing with this question for decades: video games.

Once upon a time, most gamers bought a cartridge or a disc, and that was the last time they spent money on a game until they moved onto the next one. Now there are a number of transactions that can take place after the purchase of a game, from new downloadable content to special avatars, and not all of them are equally valued by players.

Gamers have a name for digital items that serve no real purpose: horse armor. The term was inspired by the Xbox 360 fantasy RPG Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, which in 2006 allowed players to buy their in-game horse a suit of shiny gold armor for $2.50.

At the time, it was unusual for game developers to charge real money for virtual, mostly decorative items, and gamers reacted poorly to being nickel and dimed.

Since then, mobile gaming has exploded, and microtransactions are a leading source of income for an industry that now rakes in $200 billion per year and has surpassed both music and movies in total revenue.

Today, gaming is once again at the forefront of questions about digital value, as a new category of games based on the blockchain promises not only the ability to buy digital items but the opportunity for players to earn money themselves.

The Rise of Web3 Gaming

Blockchain or Web3 games, which incorporate cryptocurrencies or NFTs into their gameplay, have become a favorite of venture capitalists like Quigley. In the first quarter of 2022, 128 blockchain games raised $1.2 billion in capital, according to a report from DrakeStar Partners, making up a third of all private investment in the sector and even outpacing funding for mobile games.

"I think the reality is that this is the inevitable direction of the industry," said Andrew Durgee, head of crypto and tokenization at Republic Crypto, an investing platform that is bullish about blockchain gaming. "Being extra careful not to activate any [non-disclosure agreements], I'll simply say that very large publishers will be heavily involved in the space within the year. That's not 12 months. That's like six months."

A handful of major game companies have already taken the plunge. Square Enix, the maker of Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts, sold off its iconic Tomb Raider property in May for $300 million to raise funds for new investments in blockchain, AI, and the cloud. Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive, meanwhile, signaled its interest in crypto earlier this year with the acquisition of Zynga Games, which had already hired a vice president of blockchain gaming and partnered with crypto software firm Forte.

Against this backdrop of looming mainstream adoption, however, the existing blockchain gaming space has struggled to find the right balance between gameplay, crypto-economics, and sustainable business models. Back in March, the most popular blockchain game, Axie Infinity, lost $600 million to a North Korea-led cyberattack that took advantage of game developer Sky Mavis' weak security protocols. Axie Infinity's in-game economy has also experienced several crashes, forcing Sky Mavis to intervene (central bank-style) to prop up its digital currencies.

"The problem with Axie Infinity's model specifically was that it wasn't monetizing a base number of users," said Lars A. Doucet, co-founder of independent game studio Level Up Labs and an outspoken critic of blockchain gaming. "It was monetizing growth itself. When it's going up, you're making lots of money. But if it flatlines, the whole revenue model stops."

According to this critique, blockchain gaming is similar to large swaths of the decentralized finance (defi) space, where companies rely on continual growth to deliver outsized returns to those who invest early but collapse when growth slows down. Axie Infinity, for example, has touted the ability of players in some countries to make more money playing their game than they would from the local minimum wage, though more recent research shows in-game earnings have plummeted.

With the high-profile hacks and in-game economic crashes around Axie Infinity, Web3 game developers tend to be pretty open about their business's failures. Of course, they also tend to emphasize how their particular model is different.

For critics, Axie Infinity's problems are an indictment of the entire concept of blockchain gaming, which they say is needlessly financializing video games.

For the proponents of the industry, these are just bumps on the road to mainstream adoption of a model that could eventually inform the even more ambitious project of digitizing the economy through innovations in the metaverse and augmented reality.

"If I had to summarize my worldview in one sentence, I'd say we're in the very, very late stages of the earliest innings of this game," said Richard Kim, general partner at Galaxy Interactive, a division of venture capital firm Galaxy Digital that has invested in over 100 companies in what it calls the "interactive gaming vertical."

Horse Armor to Horse Trading

If these are the early innings for blockchain gaming, then the nearly three-decade-long history of video game economies and marketplaces must have been the pre-game.

"One thing to note is that this is not new," said Alex Miller, CEO of blockchain developer Hiro, who has tracked the rise of blockchain gaming. "When I was in college, one of my roommates sold his World of Warcraft character for thousands of dollars. As soon as you could save attributes around a character, game economies existed."

Miller was referring to the unofficial market that emerged around Blizzard's wildly popular massively multiplayer online (MMO) game. From the mid-2000s, people all over the world started racking up "gold" by grinding through levels — sometimes under extremely exploitative working conditions — and then selling that in-game currency to other players in exchange for real money.

Versions of this kind of black or gray market have existed as far back as the 1990s, with online games such as Ultima and Everquest being early examples. It wasn't until later that game developers themselves tried getting in on the action.

In 2012, Blizzard experimented with allowing players to use real money in Diablo III's popular auction house for rare weapons and armor. The company made the decision in an effort to meet players where they were, and preempt any private marketeers. But the system produced rampant speculation and volatility, and effectively broke the core gameplay mechanics, leading Blizzard to quickly reverse course.

The episode is an example of the uneasy relationship that game developers have with the private marketplaces that sometimes grow organically around their games.

Quigley saw this tension first-hand, as a pioneer in the market for “skins,” or purely cosmetic in-game items that change a character's appearance.

"The skins were the first financialization of consumer products that I saw," he said. "Not a lot of people know this, but a lot of people in crypto came from that industry."

OPSkins, a platform for trading character skins that became popular with players of the first-person shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, was one example. The game's developer, Valve, offered its own trading platform for skins and other in-game items, but it did not allow the use of real money. In 2018, Valve issued a cease and desist order to OPSkins, and the trading platform shut down for good soon after.

"The video game companies hated it, and they hate it to this day," said Quigley, who invested in and eventually acquired OPSkins. He added that pushback from game companies was why he got out of video game skins and started investing in NFTs.

Quigley also identified what would become of one of the central arguments of proponents of blockchain gaming: that if players are going to put all this time and money into video games, they should get something in return for their efforts.

"Even though the global video game industry generates $200 billion dollars every year, mostly on video game virtual items, they do not like anyone to own them, to trade them, to profit from them," he said. "My partners and I invented that concept."

Whoever invented the concept, Quigley did prove prophetic. Soon blockchain gaming developers would take this idea of ownership in gaming, and run with it.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Popular TikToker Co-Founds Crypto Gaming Platform Joystick to Empower Users to Become Pro Gamers, Content Creators

Next-generation gaming ecosystem Joystick recently raised $8 million in a seed round and is in the process of raising a $110 million Series A funding round. Gaming ecosystems are a relatively new type of platform in the Web3 space, allowing users to maximize their play-to-earn gaming opportunities, exchange crypto-currencies, and sell their digital assets. Joystick says its platform is flipping the current model on its head by giving players the opportunity to keep 100% of the revenue they earn. Robin Defay, co-founder and CEO of Joystick, and Michael Le, co-founder of Joystick and TikTok content creator, join Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

Drag Queen DD Fuego Explains Drag to Kids and Adults With a Coloring Book

New York drag queen DD Fuego, joined Cheddar News to discuss her journey to drag, sharing the coloring book "Find Your Fuego" to explain to kids and adults alike what drag is all about, and describing the Big Apple scene. "It's incredible because you're meeting people for the first time, and you're also sharing a piece of you, and they're sharing with you back, and it's instant, and it's so intimate, but it's also art," she said. "It's theater!" In celebrating this spirit, Cheddar employee Shannon also received a "fantastic" makeover from DD Fuego.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Mobile Gaming#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment#Facebook#Heineken#Nike#Jpmorgan
Cheddar News

Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence on the Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith took to her Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk" to address the infamous slap by her husband Will Smith on Chris Rock at the past Oscars ceremony. This particular episode centered around her own diagnosis of Alopecia, which became highlighted in the wake of Rock's joke directed at her.
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

Baby Formula Crisis Hits 70 Percent Out-of-Stock Rate Nationwide

With the baby formula in the United States surging to an out-of-stock rate of 70 percent, the FDA has given Abbott permission to reopen its Michigan plant amid the crisis and authorized foreign imports. Professor Peter Pitts, a former FDA associate commissioner and current president of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, joined Cheddar News to discuss the ongoing shortage and its wide impact. “As difficult as things is in urban areas, they’re even worse in small communities and tribal areas where parents can't just go to the next store on the corner," he said. Pitts also noted that the Abbott factory was a "disaster" prior to its shutdown and that it would have been "regulatory malpractice" to have left it open.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cheddar News

Constituent Service Platform Indigov Raises $25 Million

Constituent service platform Indigov recently raised $25 million in a Series B funding round. Indigov bills itself as a constituent relationship management tool that helps elected officials improve the way they organize, respond to, and engage those they serve. The startup's services are being used by federal, state, and local governments across the country, including the U.S. House of Representatives. Alex Kouts, founder & CEO of Indigov, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Cheddar News

Making Winning Investments During the NBA Playoffs

The 2022 NBA playoffs are intensifying as four teams vie for an NBA finals berth. Tonight, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors can book their finals ticket with a win over the Dallas Mavericks, while Miami will be feeling the 'heat' tomorrow night, facing elimination against the Boston Celtics. And with the growing popularity of sports betting, the NBA playoffs offers a potential money-making opportunity for fans. Trysta Krick, host of BetMGM Tonight, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
DALLAS, TX
Cheddar News

Stop AAPI Hate Eyes Community Solutions Over Policing to Combat Racist Violence

In this March 20, 2021, file photo, woman holds a sign and attends a rally to support stop AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago. After more than a year filled with attacks on Asian Americans unfairly blamed for the coronavirus, a majority of Americans across racial and ethnic groups believe anti-Asian American discrimination has worsened over the last year. A poll from the The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds nearly half of Americans believe Asian Americans encounter "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of discrimination. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
CHICAGO, IL
Cheddar News

Human Evolution Speeding Up; Advancements in Genetic Engineering

On this episode of Cheddar Reveals, Professor Laurence Hurst, Director of The Milner Centre for Evolution, discusses the mystery of human evolution that's still baffling scientists: why are humans still evolving, and why has the process sped up? Neville Sanjana, faculty member at NY Genome and New York University, breaks down the latest innovations in CRISPR genetic engineering and its applications from 'designer babies' to curing genetic conditions and diseases; Cheddar gets a look at Curiosity Stream's 'The Butterfly Effect.'
SCIENCE
Cheddar News

U.S. Added 390,000 Jobs in May as Hiring Remained Robust

U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure from high inflation and rising interest rates. Last month’s gain reflects a resilient job market that has so far shrugged off concerns that the economy will weaken in the coming months as the Federal Reserve steadily raises interest rates to fight inflation. The unemployment rate remained a low 3.6% in May, just above a half-century low, the Labor Department said Friday.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy