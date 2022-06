This position will report directly to the Director of Educational Services-Donley Center. Externally this position will concentrate on greeting and welcoming students/visitors and community members. Internally, this position will focus on providing support to the Offices of Admissions, Advising, Business, Financial Aid and Registration/Student Records. The position will serve as a resource and/or guide to assist students through the various steps required to become a fully registered LCCC student. The Enrollment Generalist performs varied general clerical and receptionist duties to maintain the operation of the site office while working closely with students seeking admission into the college, completing placement testing, financial aid paperwork, and enrollment into courses.

SCHNECKSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO