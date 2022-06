Starting Wednesday June 1st, there will be a road closure with a detour on 78th avenue from 62nd Way to 64th Street. Below you will find a GIS map of the area with the yellow line being the detour. Work w78th-road-closure_Mayill be performed on the sewer infrastructure from 6am until work is completed. Please drive carefully when workers are present. We apologize for any inconvenience.

PINELLAS PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO