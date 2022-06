BOURNE – A traffic crash tied up the evening rush hour in Bourne. Three vehicles were involved in the crash on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) northbound by the Bourne landfill. An ambulance from Sandwich assisted in patient care. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Three ambulances called, traffic backed up after crash in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.

BOURNE, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO