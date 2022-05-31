ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

NEWS — Del Rioan protests Catholic Charities opening

 2 days ago

As more than 100 persons gathered to celebrate the opening of the new regional office of Catholic Charities on Friday, one Del Rioan protested, saying the organization encourages illegal immigration. Local conservative activist Bea Vallejo protested by parking her truck about a half-block from Catholic Charities’ new office on...

Students and staff will not return to Robb Elementary in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Wednesday, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell released a statement saying that students and staff will not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus. In the wake of the mass shooting that left 21 dead, Harrell said the community’s faith, sense of...
UVALDE, TX
A week after the murder, Uvalde buried his dead

A week after the massacre committed by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, which shocked America, the small Texan town that still traumatized its first young victims on Tuesday, torn between pain and anger. The funeral of 19 children and 2 teachers, who died on May 24 under...
UVALDE, TX
Teacher shares sad ‘reality’ of life in US schools: Hiding spots

The reality of teaching in the wake of tragedy. A Texas educator is rending hearts online after sharing the harrowing “reality” of teaching in wake of the Uvalde elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. A video detailing her experience teaching post-tragedy currently boasts 14.2 million views on TikTok.
UVALDE, TX
'Violence is a pandemic': Trauma surgeon helped save kids after Uvalde shooting

Dr. Ronald Stewart is a trauma surgeon at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, the region’s Level I trauma center for adults and children. Three kids and one adult were transported to the hospital from Uvalde after last week's school shooting, in which an 18-year-old used an AR-15-style weapon and fatally shot 19 children and two teachers. This was the second time Stewart and his colleagues treated victims from a mass casualty event. The first was the 2017 shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Stewart, 63, shared his experiences with TODAY.
UVALDE, TX
'No more committees': Texas teachers slam Abbott's response to Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) has condemned Gov. Greg Abbott's response to the Uvalde school shooting - calling it "weak." "We don't need more committees on school safety," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement. "Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an...
TEXAS STATE
Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX
Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to explore every solution to gun violence — except that one

At a certain point, you almost have to be impressed by the sheer obstinate creativity conservatives are able to muster when it comes to first justifying, and then misdirecting attention from their irrational need to own high-powered weapons of war. And nowhere in recent memory has that ingenuity been more prominently featured than among the Republican lawmakers and policy-shapers who have spent the days following the massacre of 19 children at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school desperately pivoting between a full-throated defense of all things gun-related and an equally vociferous condemnation of everything else — doors, teachers, you name it. So long as it’s not a gun, it seems, conservatives have shown themselves eager to at least consider the possibility that whatever it is shares the blame for the country’s deadliest school shooting in years.
UVALDE, TX
More police isn't the answer after Texas shooting, experts say

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in Texas has its own police department, complete with four officers, a detective and security staff who patrol the campus and its entrances. This didn’t prevent a gunman from killing 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School last week. Despite this...
TEXAS STATE
Uvalde Teacher Closed the Door Gunman Used to Enter School, Lawyer Says

Although a teacher at Robb Elementary School propped open a door the day of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that left 21 dead, she closed the door before the gunman accessed the school, her lawyer said. Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who shot and killed 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others last Tuesday, did enter Robb Elementary through the door the teacher had previously propped open with a rock so she could carry in food from her car. While doing so, the teacher witnessed Ramos crash his truck outside the school, so she rushed back to the building to call 911 to report the crash, said Don Flanary, her San Antonio-based lawyer. After she went back outside while on the phone with 911, someone at the funeral home nearby yelled that Ramos had a gun, so she ran back inside the school and pulled the door closed, believing it would lock automatically, Flanary said. Surveillance video and audio also confirms that the teacher removed the rock propping the door open and closed it behind her, said an unnamed law enforcement official who reviewed the footage. Officials are currently investigating why this door and other doors at the school were not locked the day of the shooting.
UVALDE, TX
Gunman walked into school building unopposed

The gunman who killed 21 people inside a Uvalde elementary school walked into the unlocked building unopposed, the Department of Public Safety said in a revised statement, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman and other media sources. After the gunman crashed his grandmother’s truck in a ditch, he walked into the building while firing a semiautomatic weapon purchased just days after his…
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde benefit concert slated for Cowboys in San Antonio on Sunday

Several country music stars will perform at Cowboys Dance Hall in San Antonio on Sunday, June 5. The “iHeartUvalde Benefit Concert” features Russell Dickerson, Easton Corbin, Kevin Flower and other country music performers, according to a press release sent by iHeartMedia Wednesday. Radio stations KJ97, KASE 101 and 98.1 KVET, and their 12 sister stations, are partnering with iHeartMedia.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

