ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Will Montana Albertson’s Get Carts That Allow You to Pay and Go?

By Trent Flager
103.7 The Hawk
103.7 The Hawk
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm sure you've at least heard mention of the revolutionary technology that Amazon rolled out early last year where grocery shoppers can grab their groceries and walk out, getting their Amazon account charged later. Such a shop has raised many questions about theft since there are no checkout lines, only workers...

kmhk.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Billings, MT
Food & Drinks
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
The US Sun

Amazon’s first physical clothing store has secret dressing room doors – but an extra feature ensures your privacy

AMAZON has opened its first physical clothing store complete with secret dressing room doors that have a special feature to ensure your privacy. The store in Glendale, California, has "back doors" in the dressing rooms where employees can hand you different items to try on, and the front door locks while they have access to the back for privacy reasons.
GLENDALE, CA
komando.com

Drive an older car? 6 useful gadgets to make any car smarter

Cars today come packed with all kinds of advanced technology. It’s no wonder those of us with older cars feel left out. Fortunately, car accessories can fill in the gaps and give you access to all kinds of handy new features. If you’re ready to outfit your car with...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Go#Food Drink
TechRadar

Grab these Memorial Day deals on Keurig coffee makers while you can

Coffee maker deals are turning out to be a real highlight in today's Memorial Day sales (opens in new tab), with some superb options for those looking to get their caffeine kick on the cheap. We've found some great Keurig deals available out there including a 10% saving on the...
SHOPPING
103.7 The Hawk

Did They Bite? Montana Graduate Makes Pitch on TV’s Shark Tank

I love watching Shark Tank on TV. It's cool to see people fulfill their dreams by getting one of the investors to partner with them on their product. The show also makes me frustrated and wonder "why can't I come up with one of those million-dollar ideas?" On Friday's episode, an Oklahoma firefighter, and former Billings West grad, appeared in front of the sharks with his son and brother-in-law to present his creation, the Chill-N-Reel.
BILLINGS, MT
Engadget

Amazon no longer offers in-app Kindle and Music purchases on Android

If you use Amazon’s Kindle app on Android, you may have noticed the software doesn't offer the option to buy and rent ebooks or subscribe to the company’s Kindle Unlimited service anymore. Amazon announced the change last month and more recently began notifying customers of the move via email.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pymnts.com

Affirm, Stripe Team to Bring Adaptive Checkout to US

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform Affirm is partnering with financial infrastructure firm Stripe to drive growth, making Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout™ available to Stripe users in the U.S. Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout tool uses the company’s smart decision engine to make a real-time underwriting decision and provide consumers with...
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

Walmart Plus Weekend starts today – great deals on TVs, laptops and more

Walmart Plus Weekend is here, and it spells big deals on tech, as well as clothes and groceries. So if you missed Memorial Day, this could be your chance to get a bargain on a TV, laptop or anything else. Walmart+ Weekend is essentially the supermarket giant's answer to Amazon Prime Day. It offers four days of discounts exclusive for Walmart+ members, and it starts today at 12pm PT / 3pm ET, with deals ending at 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Sunday 5 June.
SHOPPING
pymnts

Today in Retail: Victoria’s Secret Shift Not Catching on With Shoppers Yet; Belk and Conn’s Collaborate on Store-in-Store Home Furnishings Offering

Today in retail, eobuwie takes the shoes out of traditional shoe stores across Poland, and payment declines are on the rise as inflation increases. Plus, eCommerce is changing real estate-related decisions, the era of plug-and-play eCommerce solutions might be over and Payoneer teams up with Optty on a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering.
RETAIL
makeuseof.com

May Sale! Get Genuine Windows 10 Licences for $14 and Office Licenses for $26

While it's true that Windows 10 runs on computers without an actual license, it can get annoying quite quickly because Windows will keep nagging you about getting one. When you're using Office, however, there's no way you can go for long without a license because the functionality is severely impacted. Thankfully, the folks at Keysbuff are running a massive sale on Windows 10 and Office licenses.
COMPUTERS
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy