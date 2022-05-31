ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno racing seminar prepares for takeoff

By General Aviation News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery June the Reno Air Races holds its Pylon Racing Seminar, a special training session where pilots prepare, practice, and become certified to race in the Reno Air Races in September. The 2022 seminar is shaping up to be one of the biggest in a long time,...

sparkstrib.com

Adventure Day coming to the Sparks Marina June 5

The 17th annual Mark Wellman’s Adventure Day is coming to the Sparks Marina in early June, giving people with disabilities the opportunity to try out kayaking, rock climbing, hand-cycling, and other sports thanks to a variety of adaptive equipment. On Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families are welcome visit different vendors out on the Marina peninsula and try the equipment free of charge.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Veteran newsman John Howe dead at 93

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 has lost one of its own. Former Channel 8 newsman John Howe died last week on May 24, 2022. Howe’s career spanned decades, beginning in radio in his native Oregon before moving to television in California, Las Vegas, and finally Reno. He served...
RENO, NV
1069morefm.com

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

This morning’s winner of the More FM Morning Mindbender won a pair of tickets to see Boy George & Culture Club will be live in the Reno Ballroom on June 9th. Since 1981, Culture Club have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, led by their classic hits “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon,” and “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya”! Tickets on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com and we’ve got your chance to win this week with Morning Mindbender Trivia.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Threat at southeast Reno elementary school not credible

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District Police Department investigated a report of a threat at a southeast Reno elementary school but found it was not credible. Classes at Donner Springs Elementary School resume as normal on Thursday, the school district said. The school received a tip Wednesday about...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights - Moon Rocks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officially its known as the north reno recreation area, Unofficially, it’s called something else. “It was named the Moon Rocks by the locals,” explained Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada. About a 40 minute drive from Reno it’s a place that ATV riders can’t get...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Community invited to the first ever Great Basin Scottish Highland Games in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Throwing Company is hosting the first annual Great Basin Scottish Highland Games Saturday, June 4. President of NNTC, Matthew Hobbs, stopped by Morning Break to share what folks can expect at this weekend’s event. There will, of course, be Scottish inspired games...
nnbw.com

Moment Skis purchases Reno headquarters

RENO — As one of the few ski brands that manufactures its products in the U.S., Moment Skis has earned an exceptional reputation in its field while building long-term relationships with top-level skiers throughout the world. Moment Skis has earned praise throughout the sport for its design philosophy, cutting-edge...
nevadasportsnet.com

NSN's High School Female Athlete of the Year is Spanish Springs' Hailey McLean

Nevada Sports Net's High School Sports Year in Review debuted Monday. On the show, we handed out a number of end-of-the-year honors, including Female Athlete of the Year. Accomplishments: McLean was named the Co-Northern 5A player of the year in softball, posting a 21-5 record with a 1.24 ERA and 276 strikeouts in 186 innings, which included a league-best 1.08 ERA with 215 strikeouts. McLean cracked the NIAA record book's top 10 this year for single-season strikeouts among large-class players. She hit .474 while collecting 54 hits and 44 RBIs while leading the Cougars with a .547 on-base percentage. McLean added 12 doubles, three triples and five home runs while helping guide the Cougars to their fourth-consecutive regional championship game and third straight state championship berth. She earned academic all-region honors in golf, basketball and softball. In basketball, she averaged 4.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists per game. McLean was Nevada's Gatorade softball player of the year in 2021, the first player from Northern Nevada to win the honor since Reed's Julia Jensen in 2017-18, and third in Cougars softball history.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sky Tavern offers summer camp program for the whole family

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With just a week left of school here in Washoe County, a lot of parents are looking for ways to keep their kids busy this summer. Sky Tavern and Skiing is Believing have partnered together to bring more than just winter activities to the mountain. Now...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevada State Fair rolls into Carson City June 2-5

Mills Park will be bustling with rides, games, and music during the Nevada State Fair from Thursday to Sunday. There is no entry fee to visit the fair, but an unlimited ride wristband is $35, and more ticket options will be available at fair kiosks. Nevada State Fair hours:. •...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Road Ahead with RTC: Sky Vista Improvements

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Improvements to Sky Vista Parkway will begin soon as part of the RTC’s upcoming construction project. The RTC is excited to begin a new construction project to improve Sky Vista Parkway in the North Valleys. The project limits are on Sky Vista Parkway from Silver Lake Road to just east of Vista Knoll Parkway. As part of the project, the RTC will widen the road from one lane in each direction to two lanes in each direction. There will also be improvements for other roadway users.
yukonprogressnews.com

Fort Reno Visitor’s Center and Museum set to reopen

The Fort Reno Visitor’s Center and Museum is ready to reopen but could use a little help in the process. Historic Fort Reno, Inc. President Marie Hirst said plans are in place to open on June 1. To help keep doors open, the board needs volunteers and financial support...
EL RENO, OK
FOX Reno

Northern Nevada Correctional Center, BLM to host wild horse and burro adoption event

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Northern Nevada Correctional Center and the Bureau of Land Management will host a wild horse and burro adoption event on June 11. Up to 15 saddle-started wild horses and a halter-trained burro will be up for adoption at the event. The animals have received at least 120 days of training as part of the inmate training center offered at NNCC.
NEVADA STATE
1069morefm.com

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Community invited to crawfish boil fundraiser to support ‘Felicity the Phoenix’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Niemeyer & Friends Crawfish Boil Fundraiser and the Alta Vista Resource Center are hosting a fundraiser for a local family in need of financial help. In 2019, then 17-year-old Felicity Cueva was involved in a harrowing motorcycle accident, narrowly escaping death. Felicity sustained a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, collapsed lung, shattered scapula, kidney lacerations, and a brachial plexus injury. Felicity remained in a coma for weeks while family and friends waited patiently for her to wake up. Their prayers were answered the day she did wake up but still has a long road of recovery ahead of her.
RENO, NV
nnbw.com

Industrial project planned near Bordertown

Panattoni Development Co., is getting ready for its next big industrial project in north Reno. Panattoni plans to construct about 1.6 million square feet of new industrial space across four or five buildings for its 395 North project near Bordertown. Panattoni earlier this year purchased 135 acres of land from KP Investors, which had been preparing the site for industrial development prior to divesting the land.

