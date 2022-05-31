Reno racing seminar prepares for takeoff

Nevada Sports Net's High School Sports Year in Review debuted Monday. On the show, we handed out a number of end-of-the-year honors, including Female Athlete of the Year. Accomplishments: McLean was named the Co-Northern 5A player of the year in softball, posting a 21-5 record with a 1.24 ERA and 276 strikeouts in 186 innings, which included a league-best 1.08 ERA with 215 strikeouts. McLean cracked the NIAA record book's top 10 this year for single-season strikeouts among large-class players. She hit .474 while collecting 54 hits and 44 RBIs while leading the Cougars with a .547 on-base percentage. McLean added 12 doubles, three triples and five home runs while helping guide the Cougars to their fourth-consecutive regional championship game and third straight state championship berth. She earned academic all-region honors in golf, basketball and softball. In basketball, she averaged 4.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists per game. McLean was Nevada's Gatorade softball player of the year in 2021, the first player from Northern Nevada to win the honor since Reed's Julia Jensen in 2017-18, and third in Cougars softball history.

SPANISH SPRINGS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO