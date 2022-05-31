ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

One Dead, Another Rescued After Hikers Swept into the Ocean

By Kimberly Wear
North Coast Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne hiker was killed and another was taken to the hospital Sunday after being swept into the ocean near the Black Sands Beach trailhead in Shelter Cove. The Shelter Cove Fire Department ocean rescue unit was dispatched to the scene after a call came in around 2:45 p.m. reporting two people...

www.northcoastjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Coast Journal

Eureka Boats Leave the Salmon Biting

Last Friday and Saturday produced some of the best ocean sport salmon fishing we've seen in years — or maybe ever. It was nearly impossible not to get limits if you were anywhere near the right spot. And then the winds blew in and the seas turned rough, keeping the fleet tied up Sunday and Monday. Ocean conditions were much improved Tuesday, the last day of salmon season until Aug. 1., and the small fleet made the run to the last known location of a large school of kings, hoping for the magic to strike again. And it did. The fish weren't in that exact location but they didn't go far. After a little scouting and the schools located, it was whack and stack. What a way to end the first half. So now with salmon closed for a couple months, the focus will be squarely on the white meat variety: Pacific halibut and rockfish.
TRINIDAD, CA
North Coast Journal

Dennis Carl Andersen: 1946-2021

Dennis Carl Andersen Sr., 74, a local native of Ferndale, California, residing in Marion, Oregon, passed away on Aug. 13, 2021. Dennis loved the outdoors. Whether it was hunting, fishing, or just crackin' a cold one. He had a passion for refurbishing old cars, he loved poker and social nights with his friends, and most of all he loved his family. Some of his most cherished moments came from family reunions. He was stubborn, bullheaded, ornery and sometimes just downright mean, but he had a heart of gold for his closest friends and family.
FERNDALE, CA
North Coast Journal

HWMA Temporarily Closing and Relocating Eureka Recycling Center

Humboldt County residents won't be able to recycle their freon appliances, like refrigerators and air conditioning systems, or electronic waste at the Eureka Recycling Center for a little while as Humboldt Waste Management Authority is temporarily closing the center beginning Aug. 1. HWMA is relocating the Eureka Recycling Center to...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Flying High at the Redwood Coast Kite Festival

For an event that members of Humboldt Kiters didn't start planning until three months ago, the Redwood Coast Kite Festival in Eureka on Saturday, May 21 turned out to be an artistic display of kiting and kite creation. It was also a whole lot of fun for those who attended on the first day of the two-day festival. Event planners also had a bit of weather luck, given that the high winds of Thursday and Friday had subsided to almost perfect kite-flying conditions under sunny skies on Saturday.
EUREKA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Humboldt County, CA
Accidents
County
Humboldt County, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
North Coast Journal

Kinetic Rides Again

The rest of the world is trying to get back to "normal" but here in Humboldt, we're just happy to go out in the fresh air and get weird again. After two years of paused and remote races, the human-powered Kinetic Grand Championship once again rolled around the Arcata Plaza, down the Manila Dunes, into Humboldt Bay, up and over the hills and across the finish line on Ferndale's Main Street. A flying saucer, giant praying mantis and a sushi stand were among the fleet of fast and flaming, freak-flag-flying machines. There was no shortage of Glory or awards for it — the 26 categories cover everything from Engineering (congratulations, Cowbell Moosical Theater), Art (ham it up, KHAM), the Golden Dinosaur for the first post-plaza breakdown (tough break, Challah for the Glory) and the Golden Flipper awards for best capsizes on sand and sea (Lemonheads and Miss Guided's Quantum Quest, respectively). In the end, Humpbacks of Notre Dame took the Grand Championship with a breakneck time of 11 hours and 27 minutes. Intrepid photographer Mark McKenna followed the racers on their wild journey, documenting the madness for posterity and, of course, Glory.
ARCATA, CA
North Coast Journal

Grand Jury Report Blasts Auditor-Controller, Auditor-Controller Says it's All Incorrect

The Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury has interjected itself directly into the county's auditor-controller race. Less than a week before Election Day, the Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury poured gasoline on what was already considered to be the county’s most contentious political race yesterday, issuing a largely scathing report stating incumbent Auditor-Controller Karen Paz Dominguez’s office’s failure to file timely state and federal reports has already caused the county to lose more than $2.3 million in “non-recoverable funds,” while placing more than $9.7 million in funding at “significant risk.” The move of releasing such a report mere days before its subject is up for re-election drew immediately questions, prompting the Grand Jury foreperson to issue a follow-up press release today clarifying that the report is the result of months of interviews and “exhaustive research” and was simply released when done and approved, with the Grand Jury’s actions and decision making at no point “informed by politics.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Why Brett Watson Needs to Resign

If Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson cares about his city, he needs to resign. Immediately. The third-party investigative report sustaining allegations that Watson engaged in the prolonged harassment of a city employee and abused his authority is damning. But even more damning are the hundreds of pages of emails and texts included with the report, which combine to paint a thorough picture of Watson as a man entirely unfit to hold public office. And perhaps most damning of all was Watson's conduct at Arcata's May 17 council meeting, at which he appeared defiant, remorseless and oblivious.
ARCATA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy