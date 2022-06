It was previously announced that Johnny Depp's time with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has come to an end, but one former Disney executive thinks the actor will return in the wake of his defamation court case with ex-wife Amber Heard. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the unnamed former executive said, "I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board. There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture."

