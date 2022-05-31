ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

10+ FUN Things to do in Auburn CA (Perfect for 1st Timers)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlan the perfect northern Cali stay with our guide to 10+ Fun Things to do in Auburn CA which includes where to stay, where and what to eat & day trip ideas!. There are so many things to do in Auburn. Visiting Auburn is a lot of fun and by learning...

KCRA.com

Here are free or low cost things to do in Northern California this summer

With Memorial Day weekend kicking off the unofficial start to summer, here's a round-up of some free or cheap things to do in Northern California. This list includes several recommendations from KCRA staffers, mostly focused on the greater Sacramento area, and is not meant to be a comprehensive guide. If you haven't checked out our Explore Outdoors series, or Word of Mouth show, please do so.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

$445,000 for North Auburn Marriott Meadows Park

California Legislature funding statewide recreation opportunities. Auburn, Calif.- North Auburn will welcome a new park thanks to a large grant from the state of California and actions by the Placer County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. The planned Marriott Meadows Park will be located west of Regional Park on...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento sports scene mourns Randy Brink, an 'unofficial mayor' at games

The Sacramento sports scene lost a member of the family over the weekend, as Randy Brink, a longtime presence at professional sporting events, died. Whether it was the Sacramento Kings, Republic FC, River Cats or high school sports, Brink was always at major sporting competitions in the city – greeting everyone with a warm welcome and smile.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 Oakland men shot in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Two Oakland men were shot in San Francisco and are expected to survive, police said. Investigations Cmdr. R. Vaswani tweeted that the double shooting was reported Thursday just before 1 a.m. at 8th and Mission streets. Both men sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No further details were released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman rescued from Sacramento River Thursday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple law and medical personnel agencies were called out to the Sacramento River near Scotty’s Landing on Thursday to help a woman who started having seizures while tubing. A California State Park Peace Officer, Travis Gee, told Action News Now that some bystanders and people...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Membership open for Auburn Newcomers & Neighbors Club

Like to hike, play cards, read or attend live theater? These activities and more are available to individuals and couples when you join the Auburn Newcomers & Neighbors Club. Membership is open to everyone – from new residents to those who have lived in the area a while. The...
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Body of swimmer who disappeared days ago in Sacramento River found, officials say

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a swimmer who disappeared in the Sacramento River days ago was found Thursday, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office said. That swimmer was identified as 19-year-old Damon Evans of Casa Grande, Arizona, the sheriff's office said. Dispatchers were called Sunday around 8:40 p.m....
CBS Sacramento

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits North of Pittsburg, Felt In Sacramento

BAY POINT (CBS13) — On Thursday morning, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was felt in the bay area and Sacramento. According to the United States Geological Survey, at 4:07 a.m., the earthquake hit north of Pittsburg, near Suisun Bay and Discovery Bay. The impact of the earthquake could be felt as far as Santa Cruz with some Sacramento residents saying they felt it too. No injuries or damage were reported.
PITTSBURG, CA
ABC10

Roaming bear spotted in Fairfield neighborhood

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police are calling on Fairfield residents to be "bear aware" after a bear was spotted roaming in the city. The Fairfield Police Department said the bear was loitering around Hilborn Road and Martin Road. It's the latest bear sighting for the area. On May 14, police said a bear had been spotted in the Woodcreek area.
Fox40

Manteca Crossroads Watermelon Street Faire

The Manteca Crossroads Watermelon Street Faire is one of the largest events in the region and voted among the best events to attend in Northern California. It attracts over 50,000 people every year to celebrate with food, music, vendors, and activities. For over 24 years, the Faire has helped bring the community together in a massive celebration, which in addition to serving our residents and guests, helps generate thousands of dollars in revenue for the City and local businesses. The sponsorship of George Perry & Sons — the West Coast’s top melon brokerage firm — is making watermelon eating, watermelon rolling, and guessing the weight of a watermelon contest possible. Some of the contests as prizes will have — you guessed it — watermelons.
MANTECA, CA
SFGate

2 dead in small plane crash in Northern California

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed Thursday in Northern California, killing two people on board, authorities said. The single-engine Beech 19A, went down shortly before 12:30 p.m. at Oroville Municipal Airport, authorities said.
OROVILLE, CA

