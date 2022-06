When most people think of Billy Bob Thornton, they think about the many movies he has been in, but many don't know that he's also the lead singer of a Rock N' Roll band. Billy Bob Thornton and his band The Boxmasters have been rocking out since the band formed in California in 2007. His current gig isn't his first. He's played in a few bands since middle school, and at one time long ago, he was a roadie.

