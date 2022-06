OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is at the center of the softball world this week as the field of eight started its path toward a title at the Women's College World Series. "Oklahoma City, we're known as the softball capital of the world. And the people that are here today are proving that," USA Softball CEO Craig Cress said. "We've got eight teams here, but I'm talking to so many people today that their teams' are not. They're just here because they're softball fans."

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO