6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Kick-off the summer season with a free concert from Boulder’s very own FACE Vocal Band at Sweetwater Park. Join us as the community comes together to celebrate the beginning of summer with live music, food trucks, kids activities, and vendor booths from locally grown Lone Tree organizations and small businesses. Performances from South Suburban’s Dance Academy Competition Team will start off the night at 6pm, with the headliner following around 7pm.

LONE TREE, CO ・ 28 DAYS AGO