A new Mississippi River bridge might bring new businesses and residents to Iberville Parish, though there’s work to be done to get ready for that possibility. There isn’t a funding plan in place yet for the new crossing, though state lawmakers have committed to making a $300 million down payment. And while officials haven’t yet picked a definite location, the final three options all are in Iberville.

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO