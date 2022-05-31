Frances Adeline Gailey Donaldson

Rick Aiken, who led the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia as executive director from 1989 to 2013, died Sunday. He was 77. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia said in a social media post that Aiken led a campaign for the shelter in 1998, where he built a modern shelter with all indoor kennels. He also transitioned the shelter to a no-kill facility that no longer euthanized due to space limitations. Aiken also established a low-cost spay and neuter center within the Humane Society. The center has spayed or neutered more than 90,000 pets in Georgia. Aiken retired from the position in 2013.

