Toccoa, GA

Frances Adeline Gailey Donaldson

 2 days ago

Mrs. Frances Adeline Gailey Donaldson, age 84 of Lovell Road, Toccoa passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at her residence. A daughter of the late Lee and Arizona Brock Gailey, she was born March 9, 1938 in Banks County, Georgia having lived most of her life in Stephens County. She...

Gary Burt, 67, of Dawsonville passed away Wednesday June 1, 2022 following a long battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of Dawson County, Gary was born April 19, 1 ... Jimmy Scott Taylor, age 58, of Gainesville, GA passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Larry Taylor and Stella Mae Ta ...
Jimmy Scott Taylor

Jimmy Scott Taylor, age 58, of Gainesville, GA passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Larry Taylor and Stella Mae Taylor. He is survived by his children, Gregory Scott Honeycutt, Gainesville, GA, Ashlea Nicole (Michael) Stines, Auburn, GA, Victoria Louise (Simon) Patton, Lawrenceville, GA, Mackenzie Marie Taylor, Winder, GA; 2 grandchildren, Simeon Anthony Patton III, Isaiah Maximus Patton; sisters, Tanya Taylor, Gainesville, GA, Tiffany Taylor, Dawsonville, GA, Evelyn Lyn (Mark) Holder, Braselton, GA, Darlene (Michael) Thornhill, Braselton, GA, Susan (David) Yancey, Helen, GA; brothers, Manuel (Renee Tiller) Spear, Gainesville, GA, Ronnie (JoAnn) Coley, Roswell, GA, Tommy Coley, Roswell, GA. Mr. Taylor was born on August 11, 1963 in Cedartown, GA. He attended Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville, GA. He was a landscaper. He also was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Buford, GA. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church (Hwy. 124 Braselton Hwy, Buford, GA 30519) with Pastor Ronnie Coley officiating. The Family will receive friends at the Church immediately after the Service.
Arlene Harben Swafford

Arlene Harben Swafford, 97, of Dawsonville passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 following a period of declining health. Born April 12, 1925 to the late Silas and Arona Bruce, she was a lifelong resident of Dawson County. A homemaker at her death, Arlene was employed at Sweet-Orr for 33 years. A member of Bethel Baptist Church, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Roy Harben and Glenson Swafford; daughter, Jean Marlowe; grandson, Greg Marlowe; sisters, Vera Reece, Bertis Hubbard; brothers, Artis Bruce, Carson Bruce; daughter in law, Eleanor Swafford; and son in law, Bob Eubanks.
Former Humane Society of Northeast Georgia Director Rick Aiken dies

Rick Aiken, who led the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia as executive director from 1989 to 2013, died Sunday. He was 77. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia said in a social media post that Aiken led a campaign for the shelter in 1998, where he built a modern shelter with all indoor kennels. He also transitioned the shelter to a no-kill facility that no longer euthanized due to space limitations. Aiken also established a low-cost spay and neuter center within the Humane Society. The center has spayed or neutered more than 90,000 pets in Georgia. Aiken retired from the position in 2013.
Clinton Aldine Tucker, Jr.

Clinton Tucker was born in Charleston, South Carolina, to Clinton Tucker, Sr, and Wynelle Tucker during World War II. Clint grew up in Macon, Georgia, and attended Willingham High School where he was a devoted Ram. During his senior year he made the winning touchdown against cross-town archrival, Lanier High. Clint was an honor graduate, senior superlative, and lettered in three sports, football, track, and baseball.
Terry Calhoun cops Pro Truck victory at Toccoa Raceway

Terry Calhoun has been very hard to beat this season at Georgia’s historic Toccoa Raceway. The veteran wheelman from Toccoa, Georgia has made several trips to victory lane in Pro Truck competition at the 3/8-mile clay raceway in 2022. He added to that win total on Sunday with a...
Wreck in Stephens County claims life of Toccoa man

A North Carolina man is charged in Monday’s fatal wreck at Jeanette Jamieson Intersection near Toccoa. Richard D. Cabe, 61, of Bryson City, is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to obey a traffic signal, according to Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa. Jake M. Boyd, 40, of...
End of Watch Ride to honor fallen North Georgia officers

Several local officers will be honored for their sacrifice while on duty. Fallen deputies from our area including Jackson County Deputy Lena Marshall, Hall County Deputy Chris Bachelor, Alto Police Officer Timothy Tanksley and Officer Steven Hemphill who served at Lanier Technical College will be featured on the side of a large trailer that will travel the country.
Kubota to construct new $140 million facility in Gainesville

Kubota North America announced Wednesday plans to expand its manufacturing capacity with the construction of a $140 million facility in Gainesville. A press release from Kubota said the new facility will expand the company's Jefferson-based Kubota Industrial Equipment operation. The $140 million facility will expand production capacity for Kubota loaders primarily for the North American Market.
Balloon race gets underway in Helen

The 49th-annual Helen to the Atlantic Balloon Race has begun. Residents of White and Habersham counties will begin seeing hot air balloons shortly. This story will be updated.
McCarter, Putnam win, Ferguson takes Spring Nats title

The 2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series wrapped up the season over the weekend with trips to Georgia and Tennessee. Mack McCarter scored the win on Saturday night at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia, while Josh Putnam took the victory on Sunday at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee to close out the series.
Gainesville man arrested for molestation of North Carolina girl

A Gainesville man was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged molestation and rape of a young North Carolina girl in October 2021. Hall County Sheriff's Office public information officer B.J. Williams said Jose Manuel Castillo, Jr., 21, was charged with kidnapping, rape and child molestation. Castillo was accused of traveling...
Football: Former East Hall coach Al Pellegrino dies

Former East Hall football coach Al Pellegrino has died, according to Muscogee County School district athletic director Jeff Battles. Battles posted the news on his Twitter page Tuesday morning. "It is with profound sadness that the Muscogee County School District announces the passing of Coach Al Pellegrino, AD and Head...
More than 30 BUI arrests on Georgia waterways this Memorial Day

Numbers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources show that 31 Boating Under the Influence cases have been reported statewide as of Sunday. The figures from the DNR show the highest number of incidents, 10, in the Albany law enforcement region of the state. However, not far behind is the Gainesville region with nine.
Site closing, but COVID testing options are still available

Georgia's Department of Public Health will shutter its COVID-19 testing site in Hall County Tuesday, but there are additional testing options for residents concerned about the pandemic. "It was really big during the peak of the COVID surge at the beginning of the year, but has steadily kind of died...
Left Nut Brewing rebrands to Liquid Nation Brewing

A new name is on tap for a popular Gainesville brewery, as Left Nut Brewing rebranded itself to Liquid Nation Brewing. Liquid Nation Brewing made the announcement on May 20 via its Facebook page. Liquid Nation Brewing president Nilanjan “Pap” Datta said renaming his brewery was the best way to continue its growth. To do that, Liquid Nation Brewing’s products needed to break through the doors of national retail grocery stores.
Golf: Area golfers earn top state honors

Coaches across the state recently named the All-State golf teams from each classification. Gainesville's Ryan Davidson added Class 7A Player of the year to go along with his individual 7A state crown. He led the Gainesville boys to a runner-up finish in the state finals this year. North Hall placed...
70,000 pounds of raw chicken spills on I-85 SB exit ramp at Gravel Springs Road

The exit ramp on I-85 southbound for Gravel Springs Road in Buford was closed for several hours Wednesday morning after 70,000 pounds of raw chicken spilled onto the ramp. Gwinnett County Police Sgt. J.R. Richter said the chicken spill happened after a tractor-trailer overturned in a single-vehicle accident. The ramp reopened shortly after 10 a.m.
Cornelia police arrest man for molesting teen

A Cornelia man remains jailed, charged with aggravated child molestation. Kenneth E. Jackson, 35, is charged with molesting a 14-year-old girl, said Cornelia Police Chief Chad Smith. Cornelia Police Department began an investigation on May 25, and Jackson was arrested May 26. Smith said Jackson was known to the teen,...
