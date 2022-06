TowneBank has made a $300,000 gift commitment to Central Piedmont Community College to support its Accelerated Career Training (ACT) program. Launched in 2018, the program seeks to address the economic mobility challenges many under-employed adults in Mecklenburg County encounter by providing them with short-term training tracks, no-cost job training, and the support services they need to become work-ready in as little as seven to 15 weeks.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO