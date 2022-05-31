ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley teen missing

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YRRN_0fvwsem700

A San Tan Valley teen is missing, and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding her.

PCSO is searching for 13-year-old Savannah Emerson. She was last seen in the Bella Vista/Gantzel area of San Tan Valley around 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, according to a press release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Emerson was wearing a green shirt and black stretch pants. Emerson is 5 feet, four inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

It is possible Emerson may be attempting to fly to Maryland with an unknown male, according to the release.

Members of the public are asked to please call 520-866-5111 if they see her.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 22-year-old woman last seen in Chandler

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a 22-year-old woman who was last seen in Chandler, authorities said. Chyna Mcgee-Mallet stands at 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on May 25 wearing a purple shirt, pink fuzzy...
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

String of deaths at Lake Pleasant unusual, officials say

Six people have died on Lake Pleasant. Five of those victims were not wearing a life vest. Peoria Fire-Medical spokesman Mark Barbee says that this string of deaths was unusual for Lake Pleasant. It’s the largest, most frequently visited lake in Maricopa County. Officials say it warrants additional staff on...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Chandler police seeking suspect who fled after shooting at restaurant

PHOENIX — Chandler police are still searching for a man who they shot at after the suspect brandished a gun during a dispute Wednesday night. The incident occurred near Erie Street and Arizona Avenue just after 7 p.m. when the man, who has yet to be identified, allegedly entered a restaurant and had a confrontation with a customer.
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
State
Maryland State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Pinal County, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZ
Crime & Safety
Pinal County, AZ
Crime & Safety
12 News

Suspect found dead in Gilbert home during SWAT search

GILBERT, Ariz. — A suspect was found dead while a SWAT team performed a search in a Gilbert home Wednesday morning. The Gilbert Police Department SWAT team arrived at a home on Riggs Road and Adora Trails Boulevard in the Adora Trails neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. Officers had a...
GILBERT, AZ
L.A. Weekly

William Dodd Dies in Semi-Truck Collision on 35th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

57-Year-Old Man Dead after Big-Rig Accident on Campbell Avenue. The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m., near the intersection of 35th and Campbell Avenue. Officers say Dodd was attempting to pass the fire truck with its sirens and lights on, and ending up crashing into it. Dodd then lost control of his vehicle and struck a nearby tree.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Drone video shows man shooting K-9 handler during standoff in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Drone footage shows a man shooting at a K-9 handler while barricading himself inside a trailer in Glendale on April 14. The shooting happened near 62nd and Olive avenues. It all started around 2 a.m. when a woman called 911 and told police her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Anthony Shafner, unexpectedly showed up at her apartment. She had a restraining order against Shafner. “I’m being harassed. My ex keeps hopping my balcony and knocking on my door, and now he’s throwing rocks at my window,” said the woman in the 911 call.
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Pcso
gilaherald.com

Inmate takes own life at Graham County Jail

SAFFORD – On June 2, at approximately 7:53 p.m., Graham County Sheriff’s Jail staff called for assistance reference an inmate who had reportedly attempted suicide. Michael Allen Reidell, age 56, was found bleeding from an apparent self-inflicted laceration. Medical personnel from Lifeline and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Police officer killed during shooting in eastern Arizona

An RN crushed up oral medication and administered it straight to the patient's bloodstream, which killed the patient. New sustainable food program teaching Arizonans how to start their own garden. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In partnership with the City of Phoenix, Thrive Consultancy is offering its 10-week Sustainable Cooperative...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man detained, woman sent to hospital after incident outside shops at El Con Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police detained a man after a woman was injured in a reported aggravated assault outside some shops at El Con Center on Thursday, June 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide any other details about the assault or the woman’s injuries.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

'He didn't deserve this:' Family mourns Mesa man killed in hit-and-run crash

MESA, Ariz. - The family of a Mesa man is pleading for help after he was killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday, May 28. The incident happened just before 1:00 a.m., in an area near just east of 54th Street and University Drive. There were no witnesses, so deputies and the family are asking anyone to come forward with information.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teenage suspects started fire behind north Phoenix Walmart: Silent Witness

Police are searching for two teenage suspects seen on surveillance video starting a fire behind a Walmart at Metrocenter. The incident happened on April 19 when one of the suspects lit some boxes on fire near the rear loading dock. The fire damaged several thousand dollars worth of equipment. If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

3 men accused of killing teen during drug deal robbery in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Three people have been arrested after Mesa police said a drug deal turned into a double shooting that left a teenager dead in March. Chase Lemons, 18, was found with gunshot wounds in his car near Baseline and Crismon roads on March 20. He died at the hospital days later.
MESA, AZ
Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek, AZ
439
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

 https://www.queencreekindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy