ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

U.S. women's national team name Wroblewski as 2022 head coach

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

May 31 (Reuters) - Former American Hockey League (AHL) coach John Wroblewski will serve as head coach of the United States women's national ice hockey team as they vie to regain their world championship crown in August, USA Hockey said on Tuesday.

The twice Olympic gold medallists and perennial contenders lost 3-2 to arch-rivals Canada in the final at the Beijing Games earlier this year.

The Americans' run of five straight world championship titles ended in 2021 in Calgary after the Canadians beat them 3-2 in overtime.

"John brings a wealth of both international and professional hockey experience," said national team director Katie Million. "We’re excited for him to be behind the bench this August in Denmark."

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Kang playing through U.S. Women's Open with tumor in spine

June 3 (Reuters) - American Danielle Kang finished just above the cut line Friday at the U.S. Women's Open but said she was pleased just to be playing after it was revealed that she is competing in the golf major with a tumor in her spine. Kang's brother, Alex, posted...
GOLF
Reuters

Osaka in Wimbledon entry list, Federer and Williams sisters absent

June 3 (Reuters) - Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka's name appeared on the singles entry list for Wimbledon released by the organisers on Friday but veterans Roger Federer and the Williams sisters were not included. Osaka said last month that she was "not 100% sure" she would participate at...
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

462K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy