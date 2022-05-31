U.S. women's national team name Wroblewski as 2022 head coach

May 31 (Reuters) - Former American Hockey League (AHL) coach John Wroblewski will serve as head coach of the United States women's national ice hockey team as they vie to regain their world championship crown in August, USA Hockey said on Tuesday.

The twice Olympic gold medallists and perennial contenders lost 3-2 to arch-rivals Canada in the final at the Beijing Games earlier this year.

The Americans' run of five straight world championship titles ended in 2021 in Calgary after the Canadians beat them 3-2 in overtime.

"John brings a wealth of both international and professional hockey experience," said national team director Katie Million. "We’re excited for him to be behind the bench this August in Denmark."

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis

