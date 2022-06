Eight months after his son left a private prison in West Tennessee in a body bag, Eddie Tardy still doesn’t know why. “He did wrong, and he was in prison for it,” Tardy told the Tennessee Lookout. “He was doing his time. He was telling me he was done (with crime). He was ready to […] The post After eight months, investigation finds Hardeman County inmate was murdered by other inmates appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO