Collective Retreats Announces Jesse Rodriguez as Head Sommelier and Beverage Alchemist
Collective Retreats, the experiential travel company bringing luxury accommodations to unexpected destinations, today announced Jesse Rodriguez as Head Sommelier and Beverage Alchemist. Rodriguez, who comes to Collective Retreats with two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, will lead the brand’s national beverage program in this newly created role. His responsibilities...www.fsrmagazine.com
Comments / 0