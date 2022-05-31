ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Improperly discarded coals damage eastside home, trash can

By Logan Rude
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Improperly discarded coals damaged the exterior of an eastside home over the weekend, according to local fire officials. Crews with the Madison Fire Department were sent to a home in the 700 block...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Firefighters put out Belleville house fire; no injuries reported

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire in Belleville Friday afternoon. The Belleville Fire Department said it received a call about a fire at a home in the 500 block of West Church Street near Belleville High School just after 2:40 p.m. Police arrived on scene first and found smoke coming from the home’s roof.
BELLEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Juneau Co. law enforcement responding to incident north of Mauston

NEW LISBON, Wis. — Juneau County law enforcement officers are responding to an incident north of Mauston, according to multiple sources in the area. A business near the Woodland Hills subdivision off of Highway 58 confirmed to News 3 Now that crews with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office have been in the area since at least 7:30 a.m.
x1071.com

Madison police investigating break-in at Williamson St. restaurant

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after a restaurant on Williamson Street was burglarized overnight. Just before 1 a.m. Friday, someone broke into Taco Local and stole an unspecified amount of money, police said. Damage to the business’ doors was also reported. Police did not have...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Accidents
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Hot air balloon crashes into train, 3 injured

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three people are recovering from severe injuries after their hot air balloon crashed into a train in Burlington. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that police said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when the balloon crashed into a northbound Canadian National train. It’s unclear...
MILWAUKEE, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Infant Injured In Two Vehicle Crash

Police say an infant was injured, but not seriously, in a crash Tuesday in Dubuque. The 9-month old infant was taken by private vehicle to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alta Vista Street and University Avenue. 26 year old Natasha Moore of Dubuque was traveling west on University. 31 year old Emilson Kerong of Dubuque started turning left onto Alta Vista in front of Moore causing Moore to hit Kerong’s vehicle. The infant was a passenger in Kerong’s vehicle. Kerong was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to yield upon a left turn and driving with a suspended license.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Police: 2 shot in Racine cemetery

RACINE, Wis. (WISC/AP) — Two people were shot at a cemetery in Racine Thursday afternoon, according to the city’s police department. Gunfire rang out at the Graceland Cemetery just after 2:25 p.m. Police said multiple shots were fired in the direction of a funeral service. Sgt. Kristi Wilcox...
RACINE, WI
x1071.com

Missing 70-year-old man found safe, Janesville police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A missing 70-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon has been found safe, the Janesville Police Department said Thursday night. Richard Gredler had last been seen on a white or silver mountain bike around 4:15 p.m. in the area of Curry Lane and Stonefield. Just before 8 p.m., police said he had been found safe and was being helped by his family.
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Trash Can#Accident#Mfd#Channel 3000
x1071.com

Missing Madison man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man who had last been seen Wednesday morning has been found safe. A Silver Alert issued for Robert Buechner, 80, has been canceled. Buechner had last been seen leaving his home on Judy Circle around 8:45 a.m. Officials said his truck was seen near...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison man injured in west side shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident on the city’s west side after a man showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds overnight. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the 4600 block of Verona Road just before midnight Wednesday, according to an incident report from the Madison Police Department.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Anonymously donated van helps Sun Prairie food pantry expand services

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – An unexpected gift worth tens of thousands of dollars is helping the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry expand their services, and for the organization’s leadership the anonymous donation came just in time. Less than one week after receiving a brand new refrigerated truck the...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
x1071.com

PHMDC hosting gun violence reduction walk in Madison Friday night

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County is hosting a walk to end gun violence Friday night to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The event comes in the wake of several mass shootings across the country in recent weeks, including at a grocery store in New York, a hospital in Oklahoma and an elementary school in Texas. While it was planned prior to those shootings, PHMDC communications coordinator Morgan Finke said the issue hits home for people more now.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

La Crosse Police arrest teen for shooting death of 15-year-old

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse Police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the May homicide of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek. Sage Hicke of Ontario, Wisconsin, turned himself in Friday, June 3rd. Prosecutors could charge Hicke with first-degree intentional homicide as soon as Monday. According to investigators, who say...
LA CROSSE, WI
x1071.com

Three COVID-19 Related Deaths in Grant County In Recent Period

Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Grant County from May 25th to Wednesday. Reports say that during the seven-day period, Grant County was the only local county in the area to record any COVID-19-related deaths. The county has had 137 such deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were a total of nine people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. The total was five higher than one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high for Jones County in Iowa — the first local county to receive that designation since the CDC unveiled the rating system around the beginning of March. Iowa County in Wisconsin was given a medium rating again this week. Most other area counties had a low rating.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Threat Posted On Facebook

A Dubuque man was arrested Tuesday for posting on Facebook that it was “time to drive by the school” with a semiautomatic rifle — a post he said was a joke. 42 year old David Hanson Jr. was arrested Tuesday at his residence on a charge of threat of terrorism, a felony. A report says the post showed up on a Facebook page called “I Hate People.” The post stated, “Welp, time to drive by the school with my AR-15, full clip.” An officer met with Hanson at his residence. Hanson admitted to writing the post and said he posted it as a joke.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Verona Hometown Days festival underway

VERONA, Wis. — The Hometown Days Festival is now underway in Verona. Like many other events, the festival saw changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including being canceled in 2020 and moved to the fall in 2021. This year, it’s back to its regular form. The event features carnival...
VERONA, WI
x1071.com

Here’s what we know about Judge John Roemer and the Juneau County shooting

Authorities said retired judge John Roemer was shot in Juneau County early Friday in what they said was a “targeted act against the judicial system.”. State Senator Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who represents Juneau County, confirmed Roemer’s death in a statement, adding “we never expect violent tragedy to strike in our small, close-knit communities.”
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy