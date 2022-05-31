Improperly discarded coals damage eastside home, trash can

Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Grant County from May 25th to Wednesday. Reports say that during the seven-day period, Grant County was the only local county in the area to record any COVID-19-related deaths. The county has had 137 such deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were a total of nine people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. The total was five higher than one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high for Jones County in Iowa — the first local county to receive that designation since the CDC unveiled the rating system around the beginning of March. Iowa County in Wisconsin was given a medium rating again this week. Most other area counties had a low rating.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO