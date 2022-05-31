Improperly discarded coals damage eastside home, trash can

Police say an infant was injured, but not seriously, in a crash Tuesday in Dubuque. The 9-month old infant was taken by private vehicle to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alta Vista Street and University Avenue. 26 year old Natasha Moore of Dubuque was traveling west on University. 31 year old Emilson Kerong of Dubuque started turning left onto Alta Vista in front of Moore causing Moore to hit Kerong’s vehicle. The infant was a passenger in Kerong’s vehicle. Kerong was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to yield upon a left turn and driving with a suspended license.
Comments / 0