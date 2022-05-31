Pro-life group offers reward for information on firebombing, claims law enforcement’s investigation is lacking

An Iowa County daycare worker – previously charged with neglecting a child who died from a traumatic brain injury after being in her care – is now facing new charges. Court reports show that 29-year-old JoAnna Ford is charged with a count of 1st-degree reckless homicide, a count of neglecting a child resulting in death, four counts of neglecting a child, and a count of neglecting a child where the specified harm didn’t occur. Ford was watching the child in her home on February 25th and sent a video to the boy’s mother showing him breathing rapidly. The child’s father picked up his son and took him to a Dodgeville hospital, where doctors determined the child had brain swelling. Staff issued a report of possible child abuse to Mineral Point Police. The boy was later taken to UW Hospital via Med Flight where he died a week later. The medical examiner’s office said abusive head trauma was the cause of death. Ford was arrested in March and ordered to be held on a $10,000 cash bond.

