Elks name firefighter, law enforcement officer of year

Arizona Elks Association named Capt. Mark Barbee and Sgt. Chris Contino, Firefighter and Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, respectively.

Barbee was honored for his years of service to the Peoria Fire-Medical Department beginning in 2002, becoming a paramedic in 2005, soon becoming a training officer and SWAT paramedic, where he created the standard operating procedure for active shooter incidents and how to proceed properly and safely.

Barbee has served on the Peoria Firefighters Charities Board and the Public Safety Personal Retirement Board. He has been a Terrorism Liaison Officer and is now the Public Information Officer.

Barbee received a plaque and a "Thin Red Line" flag. A donation was also made in his name to the Peoria Firefighters Charities.

Contino was honored for the demonstration of his exceptional organizational skills on June 17, 2021, as the on-duty sergeant during two chaotic incidents lasting over seven hours and another one the next day lasting four hours. Both incidents involved multiple law enforcement agencies, but he was able to monitor the information and tips, regarding an active shooter, calmly, while coordinating with the other agencies to effectively disseminate the information. The following day, there was a carjacking that resulted in a desert search, pursuit, a second carjacking attempt, another desert search, ultimately locating and arresting the suspect.

Contino's ability to direct and coordinate the multiple crime scenes, with aviation, K9, both patrol and ground units, demonstrates his organizational skills and command.

Contino received a plaque and a "Thin Blue line" Flag. A donation was also made in his name to C.O.P.S. - Concerns of Police Survivors.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a nonprofit fraternal, charitable organization that donates to local youth, veterans and community causes each year.

Arizona Elks Association is made up of 43 local Lodges throughout the state divided into four districts North, East, West, and South.