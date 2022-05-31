ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State Park Reports Amazing Record Number of Bison Calves

By Carly Ross
 2 days ago
A Minnesota state park recently made an exciting announcement about their growing bison herd. The herd lives at Minneopa State Park in Mankato, Minnesota and park officials are reporting a record number of bison calves that were born into the herd this spring. This bison herd is genetically rare...

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

