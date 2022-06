(Washington, DC) Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says gun violence will be addressed in the Senate, following last week’s shootings at a Texas elementary school. Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, calls the slayings in Uvalde “a horrible, evil act.” A bipartisan group of senators is working on a compromise plan that would bridge the gap between making schools safer while not infringing on people’s constitutional rights. Ernst says they are trying to get to the root cause of some of these mass shootings and trying to prevent them in the future while maintaining people’s Second Amendment rights.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO