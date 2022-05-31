ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Hearing on HB 99 -- Arming Teachers

columbusfreepress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder current state law, all armed school employees—including teachers, security guards, and special police—must either complete an approved basic peace officer training course or have completed 20 years of active duty as a peace officer. Basic peace officer training is regulated by the Ohio Peace Office...

The Impacts of Intel: A Housing Panel Discussion

In January 2022, Intel announced plans to build the largest semiconductor chip manufacturing facility ever built in New Albany, Ohio. The initial investment of $20 billion is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history. This initial phase is expected to employ not only Intel staff but construction and service industry workers. This development raises questions over the lasting impacts this facility will have on Ohio. Where will these new employees come from and where will they live? What are the long-lasting impacts on our water and energy resources? What kinds of transportation infrastructure investments should we make to protect our quality of life? How will this affect Ohio’s economic future? This summer, CURA brings together industry experts, researchers, and government leaders for four online-only webinars to discuss these topics and more!
NEW ALBANY, OH

