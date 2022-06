Without a commitment on the board, the Illinois basketball team is looking to start the class of 2023 with an in-state recruit. Brad Underwood and his coaching staff have done a great job recruiting since he took over the program. Players like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn reestablished the Illini as a premier team, and the class of 2022 that is ranked as the No. 7 class in the country should help us get to the next level.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO