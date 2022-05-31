Shannon Smith

Quality, exclusivity, and distinctiveness remain essential, of course. But today, true luxury also means having the time and the freedom to choose how you live your life. True luxury has arrived in Honolulu with the 37-story Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Residences in Ala Moana. The tower, the only Mandarin Oriental property in Hawai‘i, features a hotel with 125 rooms on the lower floors and 99 private residences above.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO