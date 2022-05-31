People On The Move

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Data center and cellular tower REITs form the backbone of the digital and wireless technologies that we use every day. And they are foundational to the proliferation of the next generation of technologies, like 5G networks, which require new and improved infrastructure. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the economy’s digital shift, as remote working increased the demand for network and data services, turning telecommunication services into one of the most essential industries. These factors are among the main drivers of the recent increase in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activity within the sector.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO