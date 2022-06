There was a dramatic start to Cazoo Derby Day when William Buick received an unexpected bang on the head from Approachability when in the stalls for the Cazoo Handicap Stakes. Buick, who was aboard Blue Trail in the neighbouring stall, was stunned by the blow from Jason Hart's mount, who was next to the Charlie Appleby-trained runner, who set off with the others while his jockey remained in the stalls.

WORLD ・ 7 HOURS AGO