Iowa Farm Breaks Record Selling For Over $2.5 Million [PHOTOS]
By Kailey Foster
Kickin Country 100.5
2 days ago
A farm in Iowa sold for more than double the price per acre than the county’s average on Friday- for a new county record!. The land sold is located in Le Mars and consisted of 96.33 acres of farmland and 3.67 acres for the farm place (home). According to Sioux City...
It's summer in the midwest and you know what that means... Roadwork! We've been dealing with road closures for weeks. Summer also means... mosquitos! YAY said no one ever. The little blood suckers are soon to be here en masse. Just this past February, Iowa State University gave an update on the status of the 2022 projections of the bug's whereabouts in Iowa. According to the story, three Iowa counties: Lee, Des Moines, and Polk County have established themselves.
If your state is not known for grizzly bear attacks and sharks you wouldn't think your odds of getting attacked by a wild animal would be high in that state, would you? If that's what you thought, you would be wrong. According to BetOhio.com, the odds of getting attacked by...
(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3rd, 4th, and 5th as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Weekend.”. Mike Stegmann, Marshall County Conservation Board Director, says the event is a great opportunity for both the young and old alike to get out and experience first-hand what fishing is all about.
(Iowa) -- 11 Iowa counties are reporting an invasive species of jumping worms. Iowa State University Entomologist Donald Lewis says the worms get their name by the way they jump when they're disturbed. He says, over time, the species will eat enough organic matter to change soil composition, leading to erosion and other problems. The worms originated in East Asia were noticed in Illinois and Wisconsin first but have been spreading in Iowa in recent years, first detected in 2017. Iowa counties that have reported jumping worms include:
Officials in northeast Iowa are working to clean up a coal spill from a train derailment Wednesday morning. The Iowa DNR says a Canadian Pacific (CP) train derailed shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, spilling coal into the Mississippi River. A total of 10 coal cars derailed, but only one tipped coal into the river. An unknown amount of coal spilled about four miles south of Lansing, near the Lansing power plant. No fuel or other products were spilled.
Demand could exceed supply when it comes to energy this summer, and therefore experts are warning residents in Iowa and 14 other states to expect "rolling blackouts". It feels like we've barely had a taste of spring in the Hawkeye state and now, here comes summer. According to the Des Moines Register, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says we are in for "above average" temperatures this summer, meaning our air conditioners could be getting used A LOT.
This might be one of the most ridiculously cool things I've ever bought. I had to promise my fiance I wouldn't complain about anything she buys for one month. We are both very different when it comes to money and how we spend it. I'm frugal and she loves spending money. It's possible I've found the biggest thing I've ever wasted money on.
It has been a very active weather season throughout South Dakota, especially in the eastern part of the state. Sioux Falls in particular had its own struggles cleaning up the storm debris. Thousands of residents were without power, trees and signs were down everywhere, and some traffic lights were turned in all different directions.
Cue up that classic Judas Priest song Breaking the Law. Cuz if you're operating a motor vehicle in the state of Iowa without this, you're very likely doing just that. And as someone who drives about two hours a day, I've seen a LOT of Iowans breaking this law. The...
Dubuque, IA (AP) — Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware”...
When it comes to hobbies and passions many times the two have the same meaning for us. Being a golfer and collecting old clubs. Enjoying wine and stocking the cellar. Wearing jewelry and investing in diamonds. Watching baseball and collecting baseball cards. You get the idea. For car enthusiasts, it's...
Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
Since the very beginning of the United States nearly 246 years ago, family-owned businesses have been the backbone of the economy of the nation. Nowhere is that more prevalent than in South Dakota. According to a new report from The Gate and OnDeck, data from the Annual Business Survey of...
Someone in South Dakota is sitting on $100,000 and probably doesn't know it. According to the South Dakota Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Total Stop Food Store in Canistota. The ticket was valid for the December 11, 2021 drawing. The drawing produced a $100,000 prize for...
I am not a huge fan of winter and this spring has been all over the place with a few warm days but a lot of crummy cool days too. I have to keep reminding myself that summer doesn't officially start until June 21st because I'm anxiously waiting for some warm sunshine.
(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
