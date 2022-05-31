Watch: MARCUS ERICSSON WINS THE 106TH RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500

"Close source said it's bad news," Barnes joked on an Instagram post suggesting Anunoby is reportedly unhappy in Toronto, adding two laughing emojis to the comment. While rival executives reportedly believe Anunoby is discontent with his role in Toronto and could be moved this summer, the 24-year-old forward has not made his supposed displeasure with the organization known to the Raptors, per Fischer. Instead, as Fischer notes, it's possible these rumors of his frustration in Toronto are just nonsense being spread by teams who are interested in prying Anunoby loose.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO