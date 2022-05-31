ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Watch: MARCUS ERICSSON WINS THE 106TH RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I understand how big it is and that's why my desire to win it is...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // TONY KANAAN AT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500

"We were there at the end." Tony Kanaan was having flashbacks to his 2013 Indy 500 win when the red flag came out on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Listen to his radio communication to hear what went down at the end of the race. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Autoweek.com

Alexander Rossi Out at Andretti Autosport after Current IndyCar Season

Alexander Rossi was on top of the IndyCar world after his breakthrough win at the 2016 Indianapolis 500. Now, the seven-time IndyCar race winner is losing his ride at Andretti Autosport after what is nearly three seasons of unfulfilled promise. On Wednesday, Andretti announced that it was parting ways with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Scottie Barnes Scoffs at Rumors of OG Anunoby's Displeasure with Raptors

"Close source said it's bad news," Barnes joked on an Instagram post suggesting Anunoby is reportedly unhappy in Toronto, adding two laughing emojis to the comment. While rival executives reportedly believe Anunoby is discontent with his role in Toronto and could be moved this summer, the 24-year-old forward has not made his supposed displeasure with the organization known to the Raptors, per Fischer. Instead, as Fischer notes, it's possible these rumors of his frustration in Toronto are just nonsense being spread by teams who are interested in prying Anunoby loose.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Yardbarker

Unfinished Business: Karnisovas Looks to Bolster Bulls to Championship Status

Coming off a 46-win season, the Chicago Bulls organization has given fans plenty of hope for the future. The team has shown they can hold their own against the best of the best when healthy. But after witnessing his roster ravaged by injuries, which greatly contributed to an early departure from the playoffs, Arturas Karnisovas believes the current Bulls situation is not enough.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy