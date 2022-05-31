ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Oklahoma dog helping comfort Uvalde community after tragedy

By Ashley Ellis, KTUL staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Comfort dogs and their handlers are serving the community of Uvalde, Texas after its...

Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma rodeo champ recovers after life-saving surgery

An Oklahoma rodeo champ is on the road to recovery after life-saving surgery. From roping horses to open-heart surgery, the champ had to replace part of his fast-growing heart. Kass Bittle, the open-heart patient, is fearless in the arena. "I pretty much just roped all my life. Just grew up...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Memorial service information for Uvalde school tragedy victims

UVALDE, Texas - Funeral services continue this week for victims that died during the Uvalde school tragedy. Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary is holding visitation for Makenna Lee Elrod on Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Makenna’s life will be celebrated on Saturday June...
UVALDE, TX
KOCO

Dozens of Oklahoma drivers fix flat tires on interstate overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dozens of drivers were fixing flat tires on an Oklahoma interstate overnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this isn’t the first time this area has had calls about debris. One person said it was like hitting another car, but worse. "It was definitely pretty nerve-wracking....
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Three Restaurants All Claims To Be Oklahoma’s Oldest

Since we're technically on a kick of "oldest" things in Oklahoma today, it's only fair we talk about restaurants in the Sooner State. Keep in mind, as Oklahoma is young in terms of statehood, we don't have the rich history of New England and its 300-plus-year-old restaurants... but on the bright side, there are some old restaurants and eateries here, three of which all claim to be the oldest.
OKLAHOMA STATE
102.3 The Bull

Hang On, The Family in ‘Jurassic Park 3′ is From Oklahoma?!

I was re-watching this movie yesterday and I never noticed this before. Looks like at the box office the next few weeks it will be a battle of the decades. Kids that grew up in the 80's are enjoying 'Top Gun Maverick' right now. Meanwhile, 90's kids like myself are preparing for the next installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. We're FINALLY getting the original cast back together in the same movie.
ENID, OK
KOCO

Looking at rainfall totals after this week's storms in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has seen a lot of rain over the last few days, as some areas saw flooding Wednesday morning. KOCO 5 is gathering data about this week's storms. While the rainfall totals Wednesday were impressive, some places saw too much rain. The greatest rainfall totals were west along Interstate 40...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma boy scout uses time to help older citizens

YUKON, Okla. — A local boy scout is using his time to help older citizens. C.J. Welsh, Boy Scout Troop 300 Yukon, made and donated nearly two dozen Busy Boards which help stimulate the minds of those who use them. "I wanted to do a project based on mental...
YUKON, OK
KXAN

Texas active shooter training: Officers unwilling to risk lives urged to ‘consider another career’

The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
abc7amarillo.com

House Speaker Dade Phelan announces legislative committee to investigate Uvalde shooting

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on Friday announced the creation of a legislative committee to investigate the Uvalde shooting. “The fact we still do not have an accurate picture of what exactly happened in Uvalde is an outrage,” the Beaumont Republican said in a statement announcing the committee. “Every day, we receive new information that conflicts with previous reports, making it not only difficult for authorities to figure out next steps, but for the grieving families of the victims to receive closure. I established this investigative committee for the dedicated purpose of gathering as much information and evidence as possible to help inform the House’s response to this tragedy and deliver desperately needed answers to the people of Uvalde and the State of Texas.”
UVALDE, TX
chickashatoday.com

Turner Turnpike crash closures exemplify need for ACCESS Oklahoma’s modernization of existing turnpike network

Several recent traffic snarls along the Turner Turnpike highlight the dire need to reinvest into the state’s turnpike system. A crash on I-44/Turner Turnpike between SH-66 in Wellston and the Kickapoo Turnpike closed westbound traffic for more than 90 minutes Tuesday evening, less than a week after a May 26 crash on westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike near Stroud stopped traffic for more than an hour. In April, more than a hundred motorists sat idle up to seven hours as state troopers pursued an armed robbery suspect west of Stroud.
STROUD, OK
KOCO

Tornado spotted, damage reported in Oklahoma following overnight storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night's storms. The county's emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage. High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before...
FREDERICK, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Did police botch the Uvalde school shooting response? A tragic timeline of events

WASHINGTON (TND) — Parents and community members are being left with more questions than answers as more information about the police response to a mass shooting that killed 19 elementary school students in Uvalde, Texas is released. Authorities said officers entered the school and arrived outside the classroom where...
UVALDE, TX
News Channel 25

Authorities warn of potential scams stemming from Uvalde tragedy

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department released a statement on behalf of Attorney General Ken Paxton to beware of scams and frauds tied to the Uvalde tragedy on Tuesday. Authorities stated that while Texans have come together through the shared grief to comfort and aid fellow...
COPPERAS COVE, TX

