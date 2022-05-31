Is It Rational or Silly to be Scared of Sharks in Maine Waters?
By Meghan Morrison
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
3 days ago
Listen… I know there will be many of you coming at me telling me I’m completely delusional to be scared of a shark in Maine but I really don’t think my fear is THAT crazy. I am extremely blessed to live right near the water and...
PET goldfish released into the wild are turning into 2ft killing machines which gorge on insects and tadpoles, experts claim. They are wreaking havoc on native species, outcompeting rivals and threatening biodiversity. And they also contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants. Researchers...
I am not an avid fisherman but, throughout my life, I have spent many hours in and around water. Long enough to know that every single person that caught a fish brags about their haul and, more often than not, exaggerates the size of nearly every catch! It's just what we do.
Yes, yes it does… and for one Maine bear hunter, it was right on his head. On the last day of bear season 2017, a group of hunters in Maine, with the use of dogs, chased a black bear up a tree where he was most likely shot and harvested for meat and fur.
TWO of the ocean's top predators may soon collide in the waters off the coast of the United States. Video showed a recent killer whale sighting 40 miles east of Nantucket, Massachusetts, where great white sharks are known to roam. Fisherman Jerry Leeman captured the video of the orca, a...
A South China resident got quite a shock when they discovered a crustacean in their driveaway, despite the fact that they live miles from the nearest body of water. In a Facebook post, the finder explains that it is too small to be a lobster, unless it is a very young lobster. The creature measures about 5 or 6 inches in length.
Just some good ol’ Idaho hospitality. We shared this video to the @WhiskeyRiff Instagram account back in August of 2020, but it was just too damn good not to revisit. Typically cooler heads don’t prevail when it comes to road rage fights, but things hit different in Idaho.
If that lockdown goldfish is starting to lose its lustre, think twice before throwing it in the river or canal – the creatures may look innocent but their voracious appetite, tolerance for cold and have-a-go habits compared with native species can be catastrophic for local wildlife. New research shows...
With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
May 27 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island zoo announced the birth of a critically endangered red wolf pup -- the first born at the facility since 2005. The Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence announced the pup was born May 5 to first-time mother Brave, 6, and father Diego, 7.
A TEN-FOOT-LONG shark has been spotted on the shores of Long Island – days after the first great white sighting of the season. Footage shows the beast, thought to be a mako shark, flapping as it was washed up on a beach in New York state. The shark was...
While preparing a good steak in the comfort of your home can be quite easy, it feels good to go out and enjoy a nice meal, from time to time. Whether you love taking your partner to dinner, or you like getting together with friends, it's important to choose a good restaurant that has it all - from delicious good, to amazing atmosphere. That's what this article is all about, 3 recommends on where to enjoy a good steak in Massachusetts. According to various customers that have shared their reviews online, all these three place check all the boxes and are great option for both casual dinners and special occasions.
If you live in Massachusetts, you probably know that there are many underrated beaches in the area. Sure, they might not be as pristine as those in Florida, South Carolina, or North Carolina, but they are still worth exploring. To prove it, here's a list of 3 gorgeous beaches in Massachusetts that you'll absolutely love. Whether you plan on going there on vacation, or you happen to live close by, make sure to pay them a visit, next time you are around.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0