Grell In-Ear Headphones TWS 1 Review

You just expect a pair of $40 truly wireless earbuds to sound bad. Or at least not quite excellent. After testing quite a few of them, we think that's a fair assumption. The new $40 OnePlus Nord Buds, however, are anything but bad. In fact, they go so much above expectations with both sound quality and comfort, that we can just say it right away: get a pair! Be it for yourself, or a gift, you won't regret spending all of $40 on these tiny little buds.

