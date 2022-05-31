Grell In-Ear Headphones TWS 1 Review

Dive into crystal-clear calls with the Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds. Featuring the Clear Voice Smart Mic in each earbud and AI intelligence, the Skullcandy Mod isolates the speaker’s voice and reduces background noise. So it’ll feel like you’re talking in person. Moreover, these true wireless earbuds include the Stay-Aware mode, custom button settings, and additional advanced features. In fact, you can optimize the sound for music, movies, calls, and podcasts. Meanwhile, they deliver up to 34 hours of playback, and a 10-minute charge provides 2 hours of play time. Furthermore, these buds feature Multipoint Painting, allowing you to connect to 2 devices at once. In fact, they make connections automatically. And you can transfer calls from, say, your laptop to your phone. Finally, these buds come in a stunning deep shade: True Black.
