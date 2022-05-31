ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Grell In-Ear Headphones TWS 1 Review

By Tim Gideon
PC Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grell In-Ear Headphones TWS 1 are the first product from renowned headphone designer Axel Grell's eponymous company. They deliver an excellent audio experience for $199.99, with beautiful high-frequency clarity and a deep, yet accurate, bass response. Their active noise cancellation (ANC) isn’t amazing, but it's still competitive with that of...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds have the Clear Voice Smart Mic to reduce background noise

Dive into crystal-clear calls with the Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds. Featuring the Clear Voice Smart Mic in each earbud and AI intelligence, the Skullcandy Mod isolates the speaker’s voice and reduces background noise. So it’ll feel like you’re talking in person. Moreover, these true wireless earbuds include the Stay-Aware mode, custom button settings, and additional advanced features. In fact, you can optimize the sound for music, movies, calls, and podcasts. Meanwhile, they deliver up to 34 hours of playback, and a 10-minute charge provides 2 hours of play time. Furthermore, these buds feature Multipoint Painting, allowing you to connect to 2 devices at once. In fact, they make connections automatically. And you can transfer calls from, say, your laptop to your phone. Finally, these buds come in a stunning deep shade: True Black.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

OnePlus Nord Buds review: quality and comfort for just $40?!

You just expect a pair of $40 truly wireless earbuds to sound bad. Or at least not quite excellent. After testing quite a few of them, we think that's a fair assumption. The new $40 OnePlus Nord Buds, however, are anything but bad. In fact, they go so much above expectations with both sound quality and comfort, that we can just say it right away: get a pair! Be it for yourself, or a gift, you won't regret spending all of $40 on these tiny little buds.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Vote now: Earbuds vs Headphones

Summer is slowly approaching, and for many of us it’s an opportunity to leave our concrete cages and roam free, at least for a bit. Taking the music with you is an important part of the experience for many people, and this means you have to rely on a pair of headphones.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Bose Headphones#In Ear Headphones#Noise Control#Eq#Jabra#Aac#Aptx Adaptive#Lhdc#Sbc#Ldac
PC Magazine

HP Smart Tank 7602 All-in-One Review

The HP Smart Tank 7602 ($499.99) is the top-of-the-line model for the Smart Tank 7000 series of all-in-one printers, but it's got some tough competition from the Epson EcoTank ET-4850 and Epson WorkForce ST-C4100. These two Epson models, which are essentially identical, share a spot as our current Editors' Choice pick for heavy-duty personal, micro-office, or home-office AIO, and are also reasonable choices for light-duty printing in a small office. The Smart Tank 7602 matches them on most key features, and adds support for internet faxing, but it was slower enough on our tests to leave them in place as our top picks for the category.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is $150 off today

As the Memorial Day sales roll in, this great budget soundbar from Samsung has a nice deal when buying off of Best Buy’s website, bringing it down from $280 to $130, a little over half off and perfect if you’ve wanted to pick a soundbar up on the cheap. As you can imagine, Samsung is rather well known in the world of electronics, and even though they don’t have a specifically strong reputation in audio, their gear is always well-built, so even though it’s a budget soundbar, it’s still great.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Razer Barracuda Pro Review - Staying Streets Ahead Of The Rest

The latest addition to the Barracuda line-up has arrived, bringing with it a high-end experience, improved hardware features and a hefty price tag of $249.99. The Razer Barracuda Pro plans on stealing the spotlight with a trendy design that solidifies its position as a versatile headset, ensuring that people on the street don’t recognize you as a Gamer™. In this review, we will note the changes to the headset when compared with its two siblings in the Barracuda Family and see just how it stands on its own as a gaming and lifestyle headset.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
ANC
PC Magazine

iDprt SP310 Review

The iDprt SP310 label maker offers fast performance and accepts multiple thermal paper types, but confusing software may leave you wondering what the best setup choices are. PCMag editors select and review products independently. If you buy through affiliate links, we may earn commissions, which help support our testing. Pros.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Bose headphones deals: Deep discounts on headphones & earbuds

If you’ve been waiting for some solid Bose headphones deals, you’re in luck. Amazon is running an unexpected sale on nearly all of Bose’s most popular over-ear wireless headphones and Bluetooth earbuds. The star of the show right now is definitely the 15% discount on Bose QuietComfort...
SHOPPING
The Verge

Sonos is offering up to $180 off refurbished soundbars and smart speakers today

Everyone might be talking about the recent release of Sonos Voice Control or the Sonos Ray, but if Sonos’ entry-level soundbar doesn’t seem like a good fit, you can currently find discounts on a range of refurbished speakers in the Sonos catalog. Some of the current deal highlights include the Sonos Arc and Sonos Roam, which are available for $719 and $139, respectively.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Somewhere Good Review

Somewhere Good aims to inspire deep and thoughtful conversations about community and culture, but currently it’s more of a good idea than a good social network. PCMag editors select and review products independently. If you buy through affiliate links, we may earn commissions, which help support our testing. Pros.
INTERNET
Android Central

Best Google Pixel 5 wireless chargers 2022

Wireless charging on past Pixels was always a bit of a guessing game. Unique profiles and speeds meant that you had to search high and low to find chargers that worked. Thankfully with the Pixel 5, things are much more mainstream, and chargers are more widely available.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Exclusive: Honor's new earbuds don't have an AirPods Pro-beating feature after all

Honor's new Earbuds 3 Pro have plenty going for them. For one thing, they are the world’s first coaxial dual-driver design with 11mm dynamic driver and piezoelectric ceramic tweeter (the individual driver units are built concentrically, tweeter inside driver). Then, there's the AirPods Pro-but-for-Android angle – let's face it, the design is a proven winner. Quick, iOS-style pairing to your Android phone? An open goal.
THEATER & DANCE
PC Magazine

The Best Ring Lights and Video LED Panels for 2022

You've probably seen it as you scroll through Tiktok or admire someone's incredible Instagram selfie: a tell-tale ring of light in the subject's pupils. That halo in the eye is a reflection from a ring light. It's the illumination option of choice, as it lets you centrally locate a recording device, usually a smartphone, right in the middle of a light that diffuses over your face or whatever you're photographing or recording. It zaps away the shadows with uniform light.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Sonos Ray Soundbar Review: Great TV Sound, Even Better for Music

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The most exciting trend in audio over the past years is the move toward affordable gear that actually sounds good. Examples include Vizio soundbars, to Elac speakers and even traditionally expensive brands like Sonos. After dabbling in the "budget" category through its excellent Symfonisk collaboration with Ikea, and putting out the excellent One speaker, Sonos has now delivered its first "affordable" soundbar. And it's a winner.
ELECTRONICS
Black Enterprise

Treat Your Ears To These Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds at a 68% Discount

It’s not a stretch to say playing music isn’t the first thing we think of when it comes to headphones. Sure, at their core, headphones exist to produce sound to the ear, but they’ve evolved so much over time that their use has surpassed that of just being a vehicle for music. A good pair of headphones makes a world of difference for video meetings and conversations with friends. They can act as a buffer against noisy co-workers in the office, and so much more.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Sonos Speakers for 2022

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement. Sonos is the biggest name in music streaming hardware, and the brand offers a robust range of speakers with a range of useful features. For starters, there's support for dozens of popular music streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music, plus many devices offer onboard voice commands via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy