Dustin Poirier believes Charles Oliveira could have done more to make weight at UFC 274. Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) was forced to vacate his lightweight belt after he missed the 155 pound mark by 1/2 a pound at weigh-ins prior to his UFC 274 title fight against Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA). The Arizona commission did give the Brazilian an extra hour to bring down his weight, but Oliveira was unsuccessful in doing so. While the fight went on and Oliveira defeated Gaethje in Round 1 on May 7th, the championship title was no longer his.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO