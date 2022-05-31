Eagles edge Cavs in final

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sandusky; Seneca; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Seneca County in northwestern Ohio Southwestern Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Southeastern Wood County in northwestern Ohio * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fostoria, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Tiffin, Fremont, Fostoria, Clyde, Green Springs, Ballville, Wayne, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Risingsun, Republic, West Millgrove, Burgoon, Kansas and Stony Prairie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
