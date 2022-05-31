ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elida, OH

Eagles edge Cavs in final

By Tom Haines
Daily Standard
 2 days ago

ELIDA - Every time Coldwater caught a break, the pendulum swung right back the other way. The Cavaliers battled back twice to tie the game before Eastwood squeaked back ahead in the bottom of the sixth, and with the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first in the...

dailystandard.com

Comments / 0

The Lima News

Ten things to watch at state

Ten things to watch in the upcoming state track-and-field meet:. 1. Can Yingst nab at least one state title this weekend?. At last year’s state track meet, Perry’s Brady Yingst just missed notching a Division III state title in the 1,600 meters, when he was edged out at the finish line and had to settle for second place.
LIMA, OH
Beacon

Rockets win regional title, punch their ticket to Akron

NEW RIEGEL — A five-run lead was just enough for Oak Harbor as it held off a furious Lexington rally that fell short with the tying run at second base as the Rockets defeated the Lady Lex, 5-4, in a Division II regional final at New Riegel High School.
OAK HARBOR, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles High School Track one step closer to state tournament

PIQUA — Versailles High School track and field will be heavily represented in the upcoming State Tournament. On May 26 and 28, the Tigers had many participants in the Division II Regional Tournament at Piqua High School Stadium. The two-day event was the final obstacle to get through in...
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Standard

Wednesday, June 1st, 2022

Temperatures are rising and so is Ohio's tick population, according to national and state officials. Diseases spread by ticks are an increasing concern in the state, with reports flowing into the Ohio Department of Health more frequently over the past decade - including that of an allergy to red meat caused by the bite of a Lone Star ticks. [More]
CELINA, OH
WDTN

Local baseball star lives on through scholarship fund

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaving a legacy: It’s something most of us would like to do when we go. Nearly three years after the death of a local baseball star, his legacy is living on in the lives of young athletes all around the Miami Valley. Jeff Kennard spent most of his life in the […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
Daily Standard

The Daily Standard

ST. HENRY - As part of her college capstone course, St. Henry native Lindsey Rose was tasked with completing a project for her community. Rose, 25, had already started a project with a similar goal in mind but decided to take a hiatus because she didn't have time to do it justice, she said. [More]
SAINT HENRY, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Big Changes Coming To Big Ten Football

After the NCAA passed a new rule about divisions and conference championship games, big changes could be on the way soon to a number of Power 5 conferences. The Pac-12 has already announced that they’re making a change for this fall. How soon with the Big Ten follow suit, and how will those changes impact the future of Ohio State football?
COLUMBUS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Devin Shiels Earns Win With Late Race Pass In Oakshade Raceway Opener

WAUSEON, OH – Mother Nature finally gave Oakshade Raceway a break with beautiful weather and allowed the facility to finally open its doors for the first time this season. A large crowd packed the grandstands and were treated to some great racing action highlighted by Britton, Michigan’s Devin Shiels late race pass for the win in the DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature event.
WAUSEON, OH
Daily Standard

Bernard Hartings

Bernard E. Hartings, age 91, of St. Henry, died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Mercer County Community Hospital, Coldwater. He was born February 2, 1931, in Chickasaw, Ohio to the late Albert & Anna (Homan) Hartings. On September 25, 1954, he married Esther (Timmerman) Hartings, and she preceded him in death on September 4, 2005.
SAINT HENRY, OH
US 103.1

Michigan is Home to Three of the Top 100 Golf Courses in America

Michigan has no shortage of great golf courses to play. According to a 2021 list from Golf Digest, Michigan has three golf courses in the Top 100 in America. Anyone that has golfed these courses knows why. However, if you haven't golfed at these three courses, you can now add them to your bucket list for the summer of 2022...if you can find a way to play them.
FRANKFORT, MI
MLive.com

Aidan Hutchinson’s sister, Aria, crowned Miss Michigan USA

The good times keep rolling for the Hutchinson family. One month after former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was drafted No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft, his sister, Aria, was crowned Miss Michigan USA over the weekend. The 23-year-old from Plymouth competed against 77 candidates...
PLYMOUTH, MI
putnamsentinel.com

Five share Senior of Year title

KALIDA — “Volunteering is an effective use of my time,” said Marge Tabler, Columbus Grove. She was one of five Putnam County residents honored on Tuesday, May 24, as Putnam County’s Senior Citizens of the Year. Kalida K of C Hall was the site for the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man drowns in small Michigan lake

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 45-year-old man has drowned in a small southeastern Michigan lake.The Toledo, Ohio, resident had been reported missing about two hours off Milan Beach when sheriff's divers found him underwater Monday evening, the Monroe County sheriff's office said Tuesday.He was pronounced dead at the scene.Milan Beach is southwest of Detroit.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Captured by security cameras across the Toledo area is a boom. It happened at about 9:20 PM on Memorial Day 2022. That timing prompted some to think the sound was from fireworks. “A boom. A loud boom and I thought it was the fireworks, probably from the...
TOLEDO, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio woman gored, tossed by bison at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Park officials are warning the public about wildlife after a 25-year-old Ohio woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday. As the bison was on a boardwalk the woman approached it, the bison then gored the woman and tossed her 10...
WSAZ

16-year-old drowns in Ohio lake on Memorial Day

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 16-year-old boy drowned in an Ohio lake on Memorial Day. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the teen as Yeiso Laines of Florence, Kentucky. He drowned in East Fork Lake, about 40 minutes from Cincinnati. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources...
CINCINNATI, OH
Great Lakes Now

Massive salmon farm gets green light from Ohio DNR

Despite overwhelming public opposition based on public comments received by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the agency approved a water withdrawal and consumptive use permit for Massachusetts-based Aquabounty on March 14. The permit will allow operators to pull about 28 million gallons from the Michindoh Aquifer to fill tanks...
OHIO STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sandusky, Seneca, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sandusky; Seneca; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Seneca County in northwestern Ohio Southwestern Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Southeastern Wood County in northwestern Ohio * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fostoria, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Tiffin, Fremont, Fostoria, Clyde, Green Springs, Ballville, Wayne, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Risingsun, Republic, West Millgrove, Burgoon, Kansas and Stony Prairie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH

