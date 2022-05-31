ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Henry, OH

Student memoralizes local veterans

Daily Standard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. HENRY - As part of her college capstone course, St. Henry native...

dailystandard.com

WDTN

Local baseball star lives on through scholarship fund

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaving a legacy: It’s something most of us would like to do when we go. Nearly three years after the death of a local baseball star, his legacy is living on in the lives of young athletes all around the Miami Valley. Jeff Kennard spent most of his life in the […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio University among first in nation designated as Collegiate Purple Star campus

ATHENS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Education Chancellor Randy Gardner announced Ohio University would be designated as a Collegiate Purple Star campus on Thursday because of the university's history of supporting military personnel in high education. Ohio University is among 33 universities in the state...
OHIO STATE
Daily Standard

Bernard Hartings

Bernard E. Hartings, age 91, of St. Henry, died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Mercer County Community Hospital, Coldwater. He was born February 2, 1931, in Chickasaw, Ohio to the late Albert & Anna (Homan) Hartings. On September 25, 1954, he married Esther (Timmerman) Hartings, and she preceded him in death on September 4, 2005.
SAINT HENRY, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Saint Henry, OH
Inside Indiana Business

Union County Farm to be Auctioned

An 1,100-acre farm in east-central Indiana has been put on the market which could attract some aggressive bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, which is conducting the auction, says Lawton Farms in Union County has some of the most productive farmland in the state. The majority of...
UNION COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Daily Standard

Wednesday, June 1st, 2022

Temperatures are rising and so is Ohio's tick population, according to national and state officials. Diseases spread by ticks are an increasing concern in the state, with reports flowing into the Ohio Department of Health more frequently over the past decade - including that of an allergy to red meat caused by the bite of a Lone Star ticks. [More]
CELINA, OH
Fox 19

Senators consider proposed law to reduce gun training for school staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Proposed legislation that would allow Ohio teachers and other staff to carry guns in schools with just two hours of hands-on firearm training advances Tuesday to a Senate committee for consideration. If the committee approves House Bill 99, which Ohio’s House already passed, they can vote...
OHIO STATE
Daily Standard

Ticks Attack

Temperatures are rising and so is Ohio's tick population, according to national and state officials.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field Reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers

This spring, State Wildlife Officer John Coffman, assigned to Fayette County, assisted at Deer Creek Wildlife Area with controlled burns on state-owned lands. Spring burns are a great way to manage warm season grass fields that are key habitat for a variety of wildlife species. Burning removes old grasses allows new shoots of grasses, forbs, and other beneficial plants to emerge.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Dayton City Commissioners call for stronger gun regulation

DAYTON — The city of Dayton held a press conference Wednesday afternoon where Dayton City Commissioners and the mayor called on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for stronger gun regulations in the state. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr., started by giving statistics on the number of people who have been...
DAYTON, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Meat processor grants aim to bolster food supply chain

LIMA — Three area meat processing facilities will benefit from $15 million in statewide grants to strengthen Ohio’s food supply chain, according to a Wednesday announcement from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Keystone Meats of Lima, Kah Meats of Wapakoneta and Rodabaugh Bros. Meats of Pandora each received grants...
LIMA, OH

