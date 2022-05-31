Student memoralizes local veterans

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaving a legacy: It’s something most of us would like to do when we go. Nearly three years after the death of a local baseball star, his legacy is living on in the lives of young athletes all around the Miami Valley. Jeff Kennard spent most of his life in the […]
ATHENS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Education Chancellor Randy Gardner announced Ohio University would be designated as a Collegiate Purple Star campus on Thursday because of the university's history of supporting military personnel in high education. Ohio University is among 33 universities in the state...
Bernard E. Hartings, age 91, of St. Henry, died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Mercer County Community Hospital, Coldwater. He was born February 2, 1931, in Chickasaw, Ohio to the late Albert & Anna (Homan) Hartings. On September 25, 1954, he married Esther (Timmerman) Hartings, and she preceded him in death on September 4, 2005.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Ohio bill allowing education staff to carry guns in schools with reduced training is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk. On the heels of a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead, the bill was fast-tracked through the Statehouse Wednesday, with the Senate […]
An 1,100-acre farm in east-central Indiana has been put on the market which could attract some aggressive bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, which is conducting the auction, says Lawton Farms in Union County has some of the most productive farmland in the state. The majority of...
CINCINNATI — A bill that wants to allow teachers and school staff the ability to carry weapons in school, came a little closer to being law Tuesday. The Veterans and Public Safety committee voted to advance House Bill 99 after hearing testimony from both sides of the issue during a nearly four-hour session on Tuesday.
Temperatures are rising and so is Ohio's tick population, according to national and state officials. Diseases spread by ticks are an increasing concern in the state, with reports flowing into the Ohio Department of Health more frequently over the past decade - including that of an allergy to red meat caused by the bite of a Lone Star ticks. [More]
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sen. Sandra Williams, a Cleveland Democrat and veteran state lawmaker, is resigning her seat, lawmakers announced on Wednesday. Williams’ resignation is set to take effect on Monday, according to her resignation letter, read into the record during Wednesday’s Ohio Senate session in Columbus. Williams did...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Proposed legislation that would allow Ohio teachers and other staff to carry guns in schools with just two hours of hands-on firearm training advances Tuesday to a Senate committee for consideration. If the committee approves House Bill 99, which Ohio’s House already passed, they can vote...
This spring, State Wildlife Officer John Coffman, assigned to Fayette County, assisted at Deer Creek Wildlife Area with controlled burns on state-owned lands. Spring burns are a great way to manage warm season grass fields that are key habitat for a variety of wildlife species. Burning removes old grasses allows new shoots of grasses, forbs, and other beneficial plants to emerge.
DAYTON — The city of Dayton held a press conference Wednesday afternoon where Dayton City Commissioners and the mayor called on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for stronger gun regulations in the state. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr., started by giving statistics on the number of people who have been...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
COLUMBUS — If a bill at the Ohio Statehouse becomes law, Ohio could soon allow adults to carry guns in schools with just two hours of hands-on training. Right now, the state law requires more than 700 hours. Lawmakers introduced House Bill 99 more than a year ago. Late...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill requiring Amish buggies and other animal-drawn vehicles to display a yellow flashing light while driving on public streets. House Bill 30, co-sponsored by Republican Reps. Darrell Kick of Loudonville, and Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, is intended to reduce the crashes...
LIMA — Three area meat processing facilities will benefit from $15 million in statewide grants to strengthen Ohio’s food supply chain, according to a Wednesday announcement from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Keystone Meats of Lima, Kah Meats of Wapakoneta and Rodabaugh Bros. Meats of Pandora each received grants...
