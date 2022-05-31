Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Named in UEFA Champions League Team of the Season

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been named in the Champions League Team of the Season for the 2021/22 campaign.

The 29-year-old is set to depart the Blues at the end of the season.

Rudiger has now been named in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season before he departs, likely to be to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos lifted the trophy after a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the final in Paris, with Rudiger set to join Carlo Ancelotti's side in the summer.

Several of his soon-to-be teammates have been named in the Team of the Season for the 2021/22 campaign.

Former Blue Thibaut Courtois was named as the goalkeeper in the team after making 55 saves in the tournament, putting in a Man of the Match display against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the final.

Rudiger partners Virgil Van Dijk in defence, with Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold on either side.

IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

Luka Modric, Fabinho and another former Blue, Kevin De Bruyne, make up the midfield as no more Chelsea players were named in the XI.

Karim Benzema, who scored a hattrick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, leads the line as his Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr was named in the side along with Kylian Mbappe.

Chelsea will be hoping that they have more players in the team next season as they look to be successful in their pursuit for the European trophy in the 2022/23 campaign under Thomas Tuchel.

