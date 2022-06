Join us for the Annual Town Meeting on Monday evening, June 6th at 7 p.m. at the Wood Elementary School. The Warrant is available by selecting the "Click Here" button below this paragraph. The Warrant represents countless hours of work and effort on the part of the Select Board, Finance Committee, and Department Heads to present a fair and balanced operating budget and to predict and prepare for the issues that will confront the community in the next fiscal year which starts on July 1. Be informed, ask questions, and get prepared to help chart the direction of the Town by attending Town Meeting.

