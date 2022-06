HPAI identified in third Allen County, Indiana flock. A third flock in northeast Indiana has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. It is considered a presumptive-positive case while samples are verified at the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory. The flock, located in Allen County, has fewer than 50 total chickens and ducks. A 6.2-mile surveillance zone will be established around the flock. The flock will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the virus. Testing of nearby flocks is underway to verify the virus has not spread in the area.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO